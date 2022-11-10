Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 10 (ANI): The Anti-Corruption Bureau officers have conducted a thorough search at the residence of Padma, Ex DM of Nellore District, who worked in Civil Supplies, and seized some valuable documents along with some gold.

ACB officials told ANI that a case has been registered at Vedayapalem Police Station regarding the misappropriation of funds in Civil Supplies of Nellore District.

The officials are investigating the case as per the orders. (ANI)

