Business News | SEBI, APMI Discusses Roadmap to Boost India's PMS Industry

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): Association of Portfolio Managers in India (APMI), the SEBI-registered industry body for portfolio managers and PMS distributors, discussed a roadmap for India's Portfolio Management Services (PMS) ecosystem, according to a statement by APMI.

APMI monitors India's a significant share of India's Rs 42 lakh crore PMS industry. SEBI, APMI hosted a APMI Leadership Conclave 2026 in Kolkata on Thursday to discuss next phase growth opportunities in the sector with regulators, portfolio managers, distributors, family offices and wealth management professionals.

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India's PMS sector caters to over 2.1 lakh investor accounts, which further indicates "the growing adoption of professionally managed and customised investment solutions among Indian investors."

"The Association of Portfolio Managers in India (APMI), the representative body of SEBI-registered portfolio managers overseeing a significant share of India's ₹42 lakh crore PMS industry, hosted 'APMI Leadership Conclave 2026 in Kolkata,' bringing together regulators, portfolio managers, distributors, family offices and wealth management professionals to discuss the opportunities and priorities shaping the next phase of growth for the sector," the release said.

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The event, which was attended by more than 250 industry participants from across the PMS ecosystem, focused on "investor needs, regulatory developments, distribution expansion and the importance of building a more transparent, accessible and resilient PMS ecosystem."

Additionally, a special session was conducted to discuss local investment landscape, business opportunities, operational challenges and expectations from both the industry body and regulators.

"The Association has undertaken around 50 strategic initiatives since commencing operations in May 2022 - Feb, majorly contributing to India's PMS ecosystem," the release added.

"These initiatives have focused on enhancing investor protection, promoting regulatory compliance, improving industry transparency, driving digital transformation, building professional capacity, and facilitating ease of doing business," the release said.

The conclave was attended by Manoj Kumar, Executive Director, SEBI, Amit Tandon, Regional Director (East), SEBI, Mr. Biharilal Deora, Chairman, APMI, Sushant Bhansali, Vice Chairman, APMI, and other senior industry leaders.

Manoj Kumar, Executive Director, SEBI, said, " The PMS industry in India is at a defining inflection point. As investor aspirations evolve and demand for personalized wealth management solutions continues to grow, the industry has an opportunity to emerge as a significant pillar of India's investment ecosystem. This next phase of growth must be anchored in transparency, robust governance, and a steadfast commitment to investor protection. APMI has an important role to play in fostering industry-wide standardization, enhancing data transparency, and strengthening the distribution ecosystem. Going forward, deeper penetration into Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets, greater investor awareness, responsible distribution practices, and sustained collaboration among stakeholders will be critical to building a resilient, trusted, and globally competitive PMS industry that supports long-term wealth creation." (ANI)

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