New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI): SECL's (Coal India subsidiary South Eastern Coalfields Limited ) Dipka Megaproject successfully commenced operations by loading the first coal rake from its newly built Rapid Loading System and Silos 3 and 4 on 21st February 2025, Ministry of Coal said in a release.The Ministry said that the commencements of operations mark a major step in boosting eco-friendly and efficient coal transportation.

Coal India subsidiary South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL), under the guidance of the Ministry of Coal, is accelerating efforts to enhance safe and sustainable coal evacuation from its mines through First Mile Connectivity (FMC) projects,

The newly commissioned Dipka CHP-Silo FMC project has an annual coal evacuation capacity of 25 million tons, significantly improving the dispatch efficiency of the megaproject.

Before the commissioning of the new silo, Dipka relied on a Merry-Go-Round (MGR) dispatch system with a capacity of 15 MTPA.

With the commissioning of Silo 3 & 4, Dipka's total coal dispatch capacity has now surged to 40 million tons per annum, effectively aligning transportation infrastructure with production levels.

Under the guidance of the Ministry of Coal, SECL has prioritised the development of FMC infra under the PM Gatishakti Plan. SECL has undertaken 17 First Mile Connectivity (FMC) projects with a cumulative capacity of 233 MTPA.

Out of these, 9 projects with a total capacity of 151 MTPA have already been commissioned demonstrating the company's commitment to modernising coal transportation. Rest 8 FMC projects of 82 MTPA capacity are under various phases of development with a target to commission them in the next 2-3 years.

The implementation of FMC infrastructure at Dipka enhances coal transportation efficiency by ensuring precise loading, reducing both underloading and overloading in rakes. Faster loading times improve rake availability, while better coal quality minimises contamination and losses. The shift from road transport lowers diesel costs and reduces environmental impact. The commissioning of new silos benefits SECL, Indian Railways, and coal consumers by optimising logistics and streamlining coal movement.

South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) is the largest coal-producing company in the country. Its coal reserves span across two states--Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh--where the company operates a total of 64 mines. Of these, 39 mines are located in Chhattisgarh and 25 in Madhya Pradesh.

The company operates 45 underground mines and 19 open-cast mines across both states.

Currently, coal production is underway in 32 mines in Chhattisgarh and 25 in Madhya Pradesh, while efforts are ongoing to restart operations in the remaining mines.

Additionally, SECL manages the Dankuni Coal Complex (DCC) in West Bengal on a lease basis from Coal India Limited, which includes the coal carbonisation plant in Dankuni.

For effective administrative control and operations, the mines are categorised into three groups--Central India Coalfields (CIC), Korba Coalfields, and Mand-Raigarh Coalfields--comprising a total of 13 operational areas. (ANI)

