New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): Alka Upadhyaya, Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD), on Thursday, advised the dairy federations to work on circular economy in the dairy sector and be proactively involved in getting the benefits in consultation with National Dairy Development Board (NDDB).

During a review meeting on Milk Situation in the country, Secretary stated that during the Department's upcoming conference on circularity in the Dairy sector, every State should come up with at least one project on Biogas to join the circularity movement.

She added that the move will help in reducing the carbon footprint of the dairy sector and at the same time also help in enhancing income of Dairy Farmers.

The discussion also included the use of water within the dairy value chain and approaches to ensure its efficient utilisation.

It was pointed out that the integration of automation could lead to a considerable reduction in water consumption at processing plants, thereby aiding the efforts of the National Water Mission and the National Action Plan on Climate Change.

Upadhyaya emphasised that India holds the top position globally in milk production, generating approximately 239.3 million metric tons in the year 2023-24.

She emphasized that Dairy Federations should focus on enhancing milk procurement and increasing the price paid to the farmers, while also considering consumer interests.

Secretary DAHD said that the overall milk situation in the country is stable and the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) & Consumer Price Index (CPI) with the year-on-year inflation rates for milk recorded at 2.09 and 2.85 respectively for the month of November 2024.

There is an adequate commodity stock of Skimmed Milk Powder, Whole Milk Powder, White Butter, and Ghee. At the same time, there has been an improvement in milk procurement and milk procurement prices over the year.

Secretary (DAHD) advised, all Milk Federations to take up active participation in the Midday Meal and Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) programs of the Ministry of Women and Child Development (MoWCD) and the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MoHRD), as these represent the largest institutional domestic market for the dairy sector.

During the meeting , the initiatives undertaken by the State Milk Federations such as Amul (Gujarat), Nandini (Karnataka), Saras (Rajasthan), and Megha (Jharkhand) were commended, and it was recommended that other Federations should undertake similar efforts.

DAHD is also consistently collaborating with MoWCD and MoHRD to promote the inclusion of milk in the Midday Meal and ICDS programs. It was observed that commensurate to the production, consumption of processed dairy has increased by 20 per cent.

During the review, a presentation on Circular Economy was made by NDDB highlighting the interventions made in the area with respect to the dairy sector.

In its presentation, the National Dairy Development Board demonstrated three models of bio gas generation namely the Zakariyapura Model (The Household level biogas-based Manure Value Chain model), the Banaskantha Model (Dung based large capacity biogas plant to produce Bio CBG and Organic Fertilizer) and the Varanasi Model (Dung based large capacity biogas plant to suffice Steam and Power needs of Dairy Plant), the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying added in a release.

These biogas plants are giving a boost to the circular economy by promoting sustainable green fuel energy and producing organic fertilizers.

Till date more than 27,000 household biogas plants have been installed in 19 states across the country under various schemes/ CSR initiatives/ through NDDB support etc. (ANI)

