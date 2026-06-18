Business News | SEIL Repays Additional Rs. 15 Cr Term Loan; Debt Reduction Crosses Rs. 86 Cr; Achieves Around 25 Percent Debt Reduction Milestone Since October 2025

PNN

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 18: Steel Exchange India Limited (NSE: STEELXIND, BSE: 534748), one of the leading integrated steel manufacturers in South India and a trusted name in TMT rebars under the brand 'SIMHADRI TMT', has announced a further key advancement in its ongoing deleveraging efforts.

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The Company has repaid ₹15 crore towards its Term Loan facilities, representing approximately 5.5% of its total outstanding debt, reflecting its continued focus on balance sheet strengthening and prudent financial management.

This follows the Company's earlier redemption of ₹43.19 crore towards Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) and repayment of ₹28 crore over the preceding quarters. With the latest repayment, the Company's total debt reduction now stands at approximately ₹86 crore in the recent period, highlighting continued progress in deleveraging supported by strong operational cash flows and equity inflow.

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Further, the Company is pleased to inform that consequent to this reduction, it has discharged and repaid around 25% of its long-term debt since October 2025, reaffirming its commitment to financial discipline and marking substantial progress towards becoming debt-free in the near future.

This development highlights the Company's strong cash flow generation and improving financial position, supported by a disciplined approach towards debt reduction. It also provides greater visibility on lower finance costs and improved earnings quality going forward.

Commenting on the update, the management of Steel Exchange India Limited said: "This step reflects our continued focus on disciplined financial management and strengthening our capital structure. Our approach remains centered on improving efficiency, optimizing capital allocation, and creating a more resilient and scalable platform to support long-term growth."

About Steel Exchange India LimitedSteel Exchange India Limited (SEIL), part of the Vizag Profiles Group, is a leading manufacturer of TMT rebars under the brand 'SIMHADRI TMT'. Founded in 1999, the Company has grown from a steel trading and online platform into one of the most trusted integrated steel manufacturers in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

SEIL operates an Integrated Steel Plant & Power Unit in Vizianagaram Dist, near Visakhapatnam. These facilities house sponge iron, billet, rolling mill, and power generation capacities, enabling complete backward and forward integration for long steel production.

With a strong brand presence and supply track record to the Armed Forces and critical infrastructure projects, SEIL is known for quality and reliability. In line with the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' vision, the Company is diversifying into specialty steels under the PLI scheme to support import substitution and expand its value-added offerings.

For FY26, the Company has reported Total Income of ₹1,066.42 Cr, EBITDA of ₹138.03 Cr, and Net Profit of ₹26.99 Cr.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

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