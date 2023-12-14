BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 14: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, empowers entrepreneurs to upscale their enterprises with the help of business loans. Individuals can secure high loan amounts of up to Rs 50 Lakhs at interest rates starting as low as 12 per cent p.a. These collateral-free business loans can be repaid over flexible tenures ranging up to 6 years. The loan amount can be used to fulfil multiple business needs such as paying office rent, purchasing equipment, hiring new staff, and so on. Here is a list of lending partners available on Bajaj Markets that borrowers can choose from:

* Bajaj Finance

* Ambit Finvest

* Aye Finance

* FlexiLoans

* IIFL Finance

* InCred

* Indifi

* KreditBee

* Lendingkart

* Protium

Individuals can easily apply for a business loan on Bajaj Markets with the help of an online application process. Alongside these, one can also explore various options for credit cards, insurance plans, and investment options, on the Bajaj Markets website or app.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)