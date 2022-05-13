Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 13 (ANI): The Indian stock markets' key indices, Sensex and Nifty, closed in the red for the sixth straight session on Friday dragged by heavy selling pressure in banking stocks.

The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex dipped 136.69 points or 0.26 per cent to close at 52,793.62 points against its previous day's close at 52,930.31 points.

The markets witnessed volatile trading. The Sensex opened in the positive at 53,565.74 points and rose to a high of 53,785.71 points. The markets came under heavy selling pressure in the last hour of the trade. The Sensex dipped to a low of 52,654.89 points in the intra-day.

This is the sixth straight session of losses in the country's key indices. The Sensex had slumped 1158.08 points or 2.14 per cent on Thursday.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange fell 25.85 points or 0.16 per cent to 15,782.15 points against its previous day's close at 15,808 points.

The Nifty had lost 359.10 points or 2.22 per cent on Thursday.

State Bank of India was the biggest Sensex loser. SBI slumped 3.76 per cent to Rs 445.05. ICICI Bank dipped 2.65 per cent to Rs 677.45. Axis Bank fell 2.07 per cent to Rs 635.90. HDFC Bank dropped 0.93 per cent to Rs 1290.95.

Half of the 30 scrips that are part of the Sensex closed in the positive.

Sun Pharma surged 3.76 per cent to Rs 882.10. Mahindra & Mahindra rose 2.78 per cent to Rs 888.95. Hindustan Unilever jumped 2.49 per cent to Rs 2194.35.

The index heavyweight Reliance Industries closed 1.13 per cent higher at Rs 2428.05. (ANI)

