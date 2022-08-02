Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 2 (ANI): Extending the winning run to the fifth consecutive session, the Indian stock market's benchmark Sensex closed 21 points higher in a volatile session on Tuesday led by good buying support in the public sector banks and auto stocks.

The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex ended the day at 58,136.36 points, which is 20.86 points or 0.04 per cent higher when compared with its previous day's close at 58,115.50 points.

Earlier, the Sensex started the day in the red at 58,049.02 points and slipped to a low of 57,744.70 points in the intra-day. Index rose to a high of 58,328.41 points in the intra-day.

The Sensex closed in the positive for the fifth consecutive session. The index had gained 545.25 points or 0.95 per cent on Monday.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange closed 5.40 points or 0.03 per cent higher at 17,345.45 points as compared to its previous day's close at 17,340.05 points.

The Nifty 50 had gained 181.80 points or 1.06 per cent on Monday.

IndusInd Bank surged 2.59 per cent to Rs 1067.85. Asian Paints soared 2.18 per cent to Rs 3396.05. Maruti Suzuki surged 1.81 per cent to Rs 9167.

NTPC, Kotak Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Power Grid Corporation, State Bank of India and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the major Sensex gainers.

The index heavyweight Reliance Industries Limited closed 0.31 per cent higher at Rs 2583.10.

Private banks and IT stocks witnessed selling pressure.

Tech Mahindra slumped 1.63 per cent to Rs 1032.50. HDFC dipped 1.30 per cent to Rs 2351.10. L&T dipped 1.20 per cent to Rs 1792.50.

Other major Sensex losers included Tata Steel, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Infosys. (ANI)

