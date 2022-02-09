Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 9 (ANI): The Indian equities markets benchmark Sensex jumped 508 points on Wednesday led by strong buying support in banking, auto and IT stocks amid positive cues from the global markets.

The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 58,317.27 points, at 12.35 pm, which is 508.69 points or 0.88 per cent higher from its previous day's close at 57,808.58 points.

This is the second day of rally in the benchmark index. The Sensex had gained 187.39 points on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the Sensex opened in the positive at 58,163.01 points and surged to a high of 58,378.72 points.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange was trading 147.40 points or 0.85 per cent higher at 17,414.15 points against its previous day's close at 17,266.75 points. The Nifty had gained 53.15 points on Tuesday.

There was strong buying support in banking and financial stocks. IndusInd Bank soared 3.41 per cent to Rs 969.25. Bajaj Finserv surged 2.25 per cent to Rs 16334.65. HDFC Bank rose 1.78 per cent to Rs 1487.15.

Maruti Suzuki climbed 3.26 per cent to Rs 8876. The index heavyweight Reliance Industries was trading 0.57 per cent higher at Rs 2369.

IT stocks also witnessed strong buying support. HCL Technologies surged 1.95 per cent to Rs 1185. Tech Mahindra was trading 1.63 per cent higher at Rs 1456.10. Wipro was up 1.52 per cent and Infosys was trading 1.26 per cent higher. (ANI)

