Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 24 (ANI): Indian stock markets witnessed a strong rally on Monday, driven by positive economic indicators and improving global sentiment.

Both key indices, Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex, registered impressive gains of over 1.3 per cent by the closing bell.

The Nifty 50 index surged by 307.95 points, or 1.32 per cent, to settle at 23,658.35, while the BSE Sensex jumped 1,078.87 points, or more than 1.4 per cent, to close at 77,984.38.

Experts attribute the rally to improving government capital expenditure, positive GDP growth trends, and stable trade conditions.

Ajay Bagga, a banking and market expert, told ANI that the markets are benefitting from a couple of factors including RBI decision, which has led to cut in interest rates.

"Domestically Indian markets are benefitting from a recovery in government capex, a positive turn to the GDP growth, contained trade gap, lower global crude prices, sustained government revenues with tax collections being robust and the triple action taken by the RBI on cutting interest rates. As against elevated valuations in September 2025 at all-time high markets, the valuations have reached or come below the median valuations for the last 10 years, which gives further confidence to incremental flows," he said.

He also pointed out that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has taken three key actions--cutting interest rates, injecting liquidity, and easing macro-prudential lending norms--to boost credit growth.

Additionally, market valuations, which were at an all-time high in September 2025, have now come down to or below the 10-year median, increasing investor confidence.

Among sectoral indices on the NSE, Nifty PSU Bank stocks saw strong growth of over 3 per cent, while Nifty IT gained 1.42 per cent. The Nifty Realty index rose by 1.34 per cent, and Nifty Oil & Gas surged by 1.44 per cent, reflecting broad-based buying across industries

Akshay Chinchalkar, Head of Research at Axis Securities, highlighted that both global and domestic factors played a role in Monday's rally. "So the rally we have seen is courtesy of a combination of global and domestic factors. Globally, expectations are that the next round of tariffs will be more measured while domestically, there is hope that earnings are bottoming out and that valuations are more aligned with the longer term averages, offering attractive opportunities," he said.

Among the top gainers in the Nifty 50 index were Kotak Bank, NTPC, and SBI, which saw significant gains. On the other hand, IndusInd Bank, Titan, Trent, and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the top losers of the session.

On the global front, as per experts' foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) are gradually shifting funds away from the U.S. markets into Europe, Japan, China, and India. FPI outflows are slowly converting into net inflows, boosting market sentiment. Additionally, short covering is playing a role, as bearish positions are being covered quickly.

With improved economic conditions, easing inflation, and government support, analysts expect Indian markets to remain strong in the coming days. (ANI)

