Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 (ANI): The Indian stock markets key indices were trading in the positive for the third straight day on Friday with the benchmark Sensex gaining 168 points on positive cues from the US and other Asian equities markets.

The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex was trading 173.3 points or 0.32 per cent higher at 54,351.76 points at 12.09 pm against its previous day's close at 54,178.46 points.

Earlier, the Sensex started the day sharply higher at 54,574.43 points and soared to a high of 54,627.14 points in the morning trade.

This is the third consecutive day of the rally in the Indian equities markets. The benchmark Sensex had gained 427.49 points or 0.80 per cent on Thursday.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange was trading 48.25 points or 0.3 per cent higher at 16,181.15 points against its previous day's close at 16,132.90 points.

The Nifty had gained 143.10 points or 0.89 per cent on Thursday.

There was good buying support in infra, power and banking stocks. L&T soared 4.14 per cent to Rs 1677.95. NTPC surged 2.03 per cent to Rs 143.25. Mahindra & Mahindra rose 1.18 per cent to Rs 1146.75. Power Grid Corporation jumped 0.85 per cent to Rs 214.35.

Banking stocks jumped. Axis Bank rose 1.09 per cent to Rs 665.60. ICICI Bank rose 1.04 per cent to Rs 749.65. Kotak Bank climbed 0.47 per cent to Rs 1747.35. HDFC Bank was trading 0.36 per cent higher at Rs 1401.05.

Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Sun Pharma and Nestle India were among the major Sensex gainers.

Thirteen of the 30 scrips that are part of the benchmark Sensex were trading in the red. Maruti Suzuki slumped 1.37 per cent to Rs 8480.85. Tata Steel slumped 1.31 per cent to Rs 888.50. IndusInd Bank fell 1.25 per cent to Rs 850.35.

Asian Paints, Bajaj Finserv, Tech Mahindra, TCS and HDFC were among the other major Sensex losers. (ANI)

