Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 21 (ANI): The Indian equities markets benchmark Sensex fell 190 points at around noon session on Monday due to selling pressure in energy, financial and FMCG stocks.

At 12.05 pm, the 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex was trading 190.72 points or 0.33 per cent down at 57,673.21 points against its previous session's close at 57,863.93 points.

Earlier, the Sensex opened in the positive at 58,030.41 points and surged to a high of 58,127.95 points in the morning trade. However, the Sensex slipped into negative shortly after opening of the trade. It fell to a low of 57,569.85 points.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange was trading 38.10 points or 0.22 per cent down at 17,248.95 points against its previous session's close at 17,287.05 points.

Energy, financial and FMCG stocks were among the major losers. Power Grid Corporation slipped 1.84 per cent to Rs 207.60. State Bank of India slumped 1.71 per cent to Rs 493.15. Kotak Bank slumped 1.62 per cent to Rs 1789.75. IndusInd Bank fell 1.54 per cent to Rs 918.45.

Hindustan Unilever fell 1.45 per cent to Rs 2071.70. Nestle India was trading 1.23 per cent down at Rs 18045.

The index heavyweight Reliance Industries was trading 0.35 per cent down at Rs 2471.

Maruti Suzuki jumped 2.55 per cent to Rs 7887.60. Titan, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, Wipro and Tech Mahindra were among the major Sensex gainers. (ANI)

