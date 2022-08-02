Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 2 (ANI): The Indian stock market's key indices, Sensex and Nifty, were witnessing choppy trading with negative bias in the afternoon session on Tuesday amid weak global sentiments.

The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 58,083.12 points at 1.56 pm, which is 32.38 points or 0.06 per cent lower when compared with its previous day's close at 58,115.50 points.

Earlier, the Sensex started the day in the red at 58,049.02 points and slipped to a low of 57,744.70 points in the morning session. The index briefly turned positive hitting a high of 58,147.04 points.

The index is trading in the negative after four consecutive sessions of strong rally. The index had gained 545.25 points or 0.95 per cent on Monday.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange was trading at 17,314.90 points, which is 25.15 points or 0.15 per cent down from its previous day's close at 17,340.05 points.

The Nifty 50 had gained 181.80 points or 1.06 per cent on Monday.

HDFC dipped 1.66 per cent to Rs 2342.35. Tech Mahindra slumped 1.39 per cent to Rs 1035. HDFC Bank was down 1.38 per cent to Rs 1425.20.

Other major Sensex losers included L&T, Tata Steel, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, HCL Technologies, ICICI Bank and Tata Consultancy Services.

IndusInd Bank surged 2.56 per cent to Rs 1067.50. NTPC soared 2.04 per cent to Rs 159.80. State Bank of India surged 1.94 per cent to Rs 543.95.

Maruti Suzuki, Kotak Bank, Power Grid Corporation, ITC, Hindustan Unilever, Nestle India and Bajaj Finserv were among the major Sensex gainers. (ANI)

