Business News | SEPC Bags Massive Rs 673 Crore SAIL Expansion Project; Reinforces Position in Industrial Infrastructure

PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 15: SEPC Limited (NSE: SEPC | BSE: 532945), a leading EPC company with proven expertise in industrial infrastructure, process plants, water and wastewater management, has secured a major order worth ₹673.32 Crore from Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) - IISCO Steel Plant (ISP), Burnpur for its 4.08 MTPA Crude Steel Expansion Project.

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The order reinforces SEPC's growing presence in the industrial EPC segment and marks another significant milestone in the Company's strategy to strengthen its position in large-scale steel and heavy industrial infrastructure projects.

The scope of work comprises two key packages under the expansion project:

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- Coke Oven BOP (Balance of Plant) Package - COB-3 (excluding Civil & Structural Works) valued at ₹296.77 Crore - Sinter Plant BOP Package - SP-2 (including Civil & Structural Works) valued at ₹376.56 Crore The aggregate contract value stands at ₹673.32 Crore (net of taxes). The projects are scheduled for execution over a period of 30 to 33 months, further enhancing SEPC's long-term revenue visibility and execution pipeline.

This prestigious order from one of India's largest integrated steel producers reflects SEPC's strong engineering capabilities, execution track record, and growing credibility in delivering complex industrial projects. The win also strengthens the Company's order book and underscores its ability to capitalize on the significant investments being made towards capacity expansion and modernization within India's steel sector.

Commenting on the order win, Mr. Venkataramani Jaiganesh, Managing Director, SEPC Limited, said: "This order from SAIL's IISCO Steel Plant represents a significant milestone for SEPC and highlights the confidence that leading public sector enterprises place in our engineering expertise and project execution capabilities. The project aligns well with our strategy of expanding our footprint in large industrial and process infrastructure projects.India's steel industry is entering a phase of sustained capacity expansion driven by infrastructure development, manufacturing growth, and the nation's long-term economic ambitions. We believe this order positions SEPC favourably to participate in this transformation while strengthening our order book and enhancing future revenue visibility."About SEPC Limited

SEPC Limited (formerly Shriram EPC Limited) is a well-established EPC company offering turnkey solutions across Water & Wastewater, Roads, Industrial Infrastructure, and Mining sectors. The company specializes in the design, procurement, construction, and commissioning of large and complex infrastructure projects across India.

SEPC serves a wide range of clients, including Central and State Government agencies, and continues to play a key role in India's infrastructure development.

In FY26, the Company delivered Total Income of ₹1,085.8 Cr, EBITDA of ₹108.9 Cr, and Net Profit of ₹53.5 Cr, against Total Income of ₹646.0 Cr in FY25, with Net Profit more than doubling over the previous year.

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