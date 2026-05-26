Business News | SEPC Limited Posts Stellar FY26 Results with Over 2x Jump in Net Profit and 68% Income Growth

PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 26: SEPC Limited (NSE: SEPC | BSE: 532945), a leading EPC player with strong execution capabilities across water & wastewater, infrastructure, and industrial segments, announced its unaudited financial results for Q4 and FY26, marking a year of robust operational progress.

Also Read | AMMA Row: Malayalam Film Actors' Body Faces Internal Revolt Over Finance and Functioning After Hema Committee Report Fallout.

Key Financial Highlights

Q4 FY26 Consolidated Key Financial Highlights - Total Income of ₹ 288.95 Cr, YoY growth of 129.12% - EBITDA of ₹ 25.32 Cr, YoY growth of 7.30% - Net Profit of ₹ 13.73 Cr, YoY growth of 37.00% - Net Profit Margin of 4.75%, YoY decline of 320 Bps - Diluted EPS of ₹ 0.07, YoY growth of 16.67%

Also Read | Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's Production House Hit With Data Theft, 66 Hard Disks With Unreleased Content Stolen - Report.

FY26 Consolidated Key Financial Highlights - Total Income of ₹ 1,085.84 Cr, YoY growth of 68.08% - EBITDA of ₹ 108.92 Cr, YoY growth of 10.09% - Net Profit of ₹ 53.54 Cr, YoY growth of 115.53% - Net Profit Margin of 4.93%, YoY growth of 109 Bps - Diluted EPS of ₹ 0.30, YoY growth of 87.50%

Commenting on the performance Mr. Venkataramani Jaiganesh, Managing Director of SEPC Limited, said: "FY26 has been a defining year for SEPC, marked by strong execution, disciplined delivery, and a clear strategic focus on scaling high-value opportunities. The robust growth in total income and the more than doubling of net profit reflect the strength of our operating model and our ability to consistently deliver across complex infrastructure projects.

During the year, we have made meaningful progress in diversifying our project portfolio across water and wastewater management, industrial infrastructure, and mining, while also strengthening our presence in both domestic and international markets. Our strategic acquisition initiatives further enhance our technical capabilities and expand our global footprint, positioning us to capture larger and more complex opportunities.

We continue to benefit from a favourable industry environment, supported by increased government spending on infrastructure, rising investments in water management, and a strong push towards sustainable development. This provides a multi-year visibility for growth, particularly in EPC segments where execution capability and scale are critical differentiators.

Our focus remains on improving project execution efficiency, optimizing cost structures, and selectively bidding for projects with better margin profiles. At the same time, we are strengthening our order book quality, which will support sustainable revenue growth and margin expansion going forward.

With a healthy pipeline, improved operational discipline, and a diversified business mix, we are confident of maintaining this growth momentum. SEPC is well-positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities and deliver consistent value to all stakeholders in the years ahead."

Key Business Highlights

Robust Order Book of Around ₹10,000 Crore with Record FY26 Order Inflows Driving Scale

Expansion and Establishing a Strong, Visible Multi-Year Revenue Pipeline to Support the Next Phase of Growth.

Strategic Acquisition of 90% Stake in Avenir International Engineers and Consultants LLC.

About SEPC Limited

SEPC Limited (formerly Shriram EPC Limited) is a well-established EPC company offering turnkey solutions across Water & Wastewater, Roads, Industrial Infrastructure, and Mining sectors. The company specializes in the design, procurement, construction, and commissioning of large and complex infrastructure projects across India.

SEPC serves a wide range of clients, including Central and State Government agencies, and continues to play a key role in India's infrastructure development.

In FY26, the Company delivered Total Income of ₹1,085.8 Cr, EBITDA of ₹108.9 Cr, and Net Profit of ₹53.5 Cr, against Total Income of ₹646.0 Cr in FY25, with Net Profit more than doubling over the previous year.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)