New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI/Flag Foundation of India): Flag Foundation of India (FFoI) is remembering the historic day of September 22, 1995, as a milestone day in the struggle to democratize the Indian Tricolour, our beloved Tiranga. On this day in 1995, present FFoI President, Naveen Jindal filed a writ petition in Delhi High Court seeking to amend the Flag code of India. At that time, common citizens were barred from displaying the national flag as per the Flag Code of India. Only government offices and vehicles of the top government officials and dignitaries were allowed to display the National Flag.

In 1993, Naveen Jindal was stopped by one of the officials in Chattisgarh from displaying the National Flag inside the Jindal Steel complex, in Raigarh. Jindal then decided to file a writ petition in 1995 to amend the Flag Code of India to make display of the National Flag a fundamental right for every citizen of the country. After an almost decade-long legal battle, on January 23rd, 2004, Naveen Jindal finally won the right to display the Indian flag with respect and dignity throughout the year for every Indian citizen, when the Supreme Court of India pronounced a historic verdict and amended the Flag Code of India. The SC allowed every Indian to display the Indian National Flag, our Tiranga, throughout the year with respect and dignity.

Also Read | Ministry of Transport Issues New Set of Draft Rules Making Seat Belt Alarms Mandatory in Cars.

"It was a historic moment for every Indian. Jindal had shown extraordinary determination, respect and love to democratize the Tiranga for every Indian. We are remembering this historic day to reinforce the values our beloved Tiranga symbolizes. As FFoI, we keep organizing awareness campaigns for popularizing the use of Tiranga with respect round the year" said Maj. Gen. Ashim Kohli (Retd.), CEO, Flag Foundation of India in a statement.

"We are grateful to our Prime Minister for launching the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign earlier this year. We have extended the slogan Har Ghar Tiranga to Har Ghar Tiranga, Har Din Tiranga. Through this call of Har Ghar Tiranga, Har Din Tiranga we hope to remind every citizen that they should display the National Flag every day at their workplaces and homes and also understand their duties and responsibilities as enshrined in the constitution of our country while taking inspiration from the Tiranga", Maj. Gen. Ashim Kohli (Retd.), CEO, Flag Foundation of India further added.

Also Read | Andor Leaked on Tamilrockers & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Diego Luna’s Star Wars Series Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?.

The Flag Foundation of India was set up as a registered society under the Societies Registration Act of 1980, a non-profit body on June 3, 2003. Naveen Jindal won a decade-long legal battle when the Supreme Court of India delivered the historic judgement on January 23, 2004 enabling all Indians to display the National Flag with respect, dignity and honour thus becoming a fundamental right of every citizen. Inspired by the judgment, the 'Flag Foundation of India' was established by Naveen Jindal and Shallu Jindal with a vision to popularize the display of the Tiranga by more and more Indians, with a great sense of pride.

This story has been provided by Flag Foundation of India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/Flag Foundation of India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)