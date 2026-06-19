Business News | Servotech Siliguri Strikers Announce Anmol Industries as Official Snacking Partner for Season 3 of Bengal T20 League

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 19: Servotech Siliguri Strikers, a premier franchise in the Bengal T20 League, has officially announced its partnership with Anmol Industries as the team's Official Snacking Partner for Season 3 of the Bengal T20 League.

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Rooted deeply in Eastern India and loved across generations, Anmol Industries brings together taste, nostalgia, and everyday moments of joy--values that strongly resonate with the spirit of cricket and the passionate fanbase of the Servotech Siliguri Strikers.

Under the terms of this partnership, Anmol Industries holds the rights to feature team and player imagery alongside the franchise logo for its marketing and promotional initiatives. The association will be heavily amplified through integrated communication campaigns across print, outdoor, television, digital, and social media platforms throughout the tournament.

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As the exclusive Snacking Partner, players from both the men's and women's teams, along with official coaching staff of the Servotech Siliguri Strikers, will sport the Anmol Industries logo on their official match caps and helmets, ensuring prominent, high-frequency on-field brand visibility during live broadcasts. The brand's presence will be further integrated into the franchise's on-ground activations and fan engagement activities.

The Servotech Siliguri Strikers have emerged as one of the most talked-about franchises in the league, assembling a power-packed squad featuring Indian pace sensation Mohammed Shami, alongside proven match-winners like Karan Lal, Ishan Porel, Sudip Chatterjee, Vishal Bhati and others. Backed by massive regional pride and an ambitious vision, the franchise is set to deliver an electrifying brand of cricket both on and off the field.

Speaking on the association, Rishabh Bhatia, Franchise Owner of Servotech Siliguri Strikers , said "We are delighted to welcome Anmol Industries to the Servotech Siliguri Strikers family as our Official Snacking Partner. Cricket and snacking have always gone hand in hand in Indian households, and Anmol is a legacy brand that has been part of countless everyday moments across Bengal and India. This partnership is about bringing fans even closer to the excitement of the game while celebrating the shared joy that both cricket and Anmol create."

Commenting on the partnership, Abhishek Kumar, Marketing Head of Anmol Industries , said "Cricket in Bengal is more than just a sport -- it is an emotion that unites families, friends, and communities. At Anmol, we have always celebrated this spirit of togetherness through our wide and evolving portfolio ranging from biscuits and cookies to cakes and our newly introduced contemporary bakery range, loved across generations.

Our partnership with the Servotech Siliguri Strikers presents an exciting opportunity to engage with millions of passionate cricket fans and strengthen our connection with consumers in the region. Seeing the Anmol brand prominently featured on the team's caps and helmets as they 'strike big' on the field perfectly reflects our own values of energy, excellence, and leadership. We look forward to a successful and rewarding association this season."

About Servotech Siliguri Strikers: Servotech Siliguri Strikers is a premier cricket franchise representing the spirit and regional pride of North Bengal in the Bengal T20 League, organized under the aegis of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB). Owned by Servotech Sports and Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of Servotech Renewable Power System Ltd. (India's leading Solar Products & EV Chargers manufacturer), the franchise is dedicated to nurturing cricketing talent and promoting green energy usage.

About Anmol Industries: Anmol Industries Limited is a highly trusted and leading manufacturer of biscuits, cookies, and cakes in India. Operating with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, the brand has established a powerful market presence, particularly in Eastern and Northern India, bringing joy to millions of consumers daily.

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