Business News | Sewakram Group Expands Active Distributor Network by 60% After Strategic Collaboration with Dr. Vivek Bindra and Bada Business Private Limited

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 5: Sewakram Group, a Hubballi-based enterprise operating in the wholesale grains and pulses segment, has reported significant operational expansion and business growth following its strategic collaboration with Bada Business Private Limited under the mentorship of Dr. Vivek Bindra.

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The Karnataka-based company has built a strong regional presence through its distributor-led commodities business while simultaneously expanding into infrastructure development through Sewakram Realty. Over the last few years, the group has completed more than 25 residential, commercial, and industrial projects across the Hubli-Dharwad region, strengthening its footprint in Tier-2 city development.

Despite its diversified operations, Sewakram Group was facing several structural and operational challenges within its core trading business before the collaboration. One of the primary concerns was the underutilization of its distributor ecosystem. Although the company had nearly 250 distributors associated with the business, many of them were either inactive or operating below potential due to the absence of a structured performance tracking system.

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In addition, the company's extended credit cycle of nearly 59 days was impacting liquidity and slowing down capital rotation. The dependence on traditional commodity trading also limited opportunities for margin expansion and long-term scalability. Without a dedicated export vertical or branded product strategy, the business faced challenges in building sustainable value creation.

To address these concerns, Sewakram Group partnered with Bada Business Private Limited through a structured Cash Growth Program (CGP). The collaboration focused on strengthening distributor productivity, improving financial efficiency, and identifying scalable growth opportunities through a data-driven business framework.

Following the intervention, the company implemented analytical systems to evaluate distributor performance and identify high-potential collaborators. Inactive distributors were re-engaged through focused relationship-building initiatives, resulting in the active distributor network growing from 250 to more than 400 collaborators.

The expansion significantly improved regional market penetration, order consistency, and supply chain responsiveness. The broader distributor participation also helped the company strengthen its visibility across multiple territories and increase transaction frequency.

Another major transformation came in the area of working capital management. By segmenting distributors based on reliability, order volume, and payment behavior, the company introduced more structured credit systems. As a result, Sewakram Group reduced its credit cycle from 59 days to 35 days, leading to improved liquidity and faster business turnaround.

The collaboration also enabled the company to diversify its business operations beyond domestic commodity trading. Sewakram Group successfully entered the export market by establishing a UAE-focused export vertical. From market research and buyer onboarding to compliance management and transaction structuring, the company executed the end-to-end export process, achieving an export volume of 1250 metric tons.

In parallel, the company launched its own FMCG brand to improve profitability and reduce dependency on fluctuating commodity prices. The move marked a strategic shift from pure trading towards building long-term brand equity and scalable business value.

Driven by these combined initiatives, Sewakram Group is now projecting growth of over 250 percent in the next three years. The company believes the structured interventions have strengthened both operational efficiency and long-term business sustainability.

The company was also supported by a dedicated consulting team that conducted detailed business diagnostics and identified operational bottlenecks across departments. Targeted solutions were implemented to align every intervention with measurable business outcomes.

Commenting on the transformation, founder Arjun Agarwal said, "The collaboration with Bada Business brought structure and clarity into our operations. The improvements in distributor management, financial systems, and expansion planning have created a stronger foundation for scalable growth."

The transformation journey of Sewakram Group reflects how structured consulting, operational discipline, and strategic diversification can help traditional businesses unlock measurable and sustainable growth.

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