Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 28: In a world where open conversations about sexual inadequacy are still considered taboo, Jehangir Hospital is breaking barriers and empowering couples to reclaim their sexual intimacy. With a deep understanding of the emotional and physical struggles that sexual inadequacy can bring, Jehangir Hospital offers a safe space for couples to address their concerns and find effective solutions. Through a holistic approach, Jehangir Hospital's team of expert healthcare professionals aims to understand the underlying causes of sexual inadequacy and tailor personalised treatment plans accordingly. By addressing both the physical and psychological aspects of intimacy, they enable couples to reignite the flame that may have been extinguished by sexual insecurity.

Jehangir Hospital enables couples facing sexual inadequacy with effective solutions and treatments listed below:

Counselling and Therapy: Sexual inadequacy can be caused by psychological factors such as anxiety, depression, past trauma, or relationship issues. Seeking professional help from a counsellor or therapist can be extremely beneficial for individuals facing sexual inadequacy. Professional therapists can help individuals address the underlying emotional and psychological factors that may be causing their sexual problems. Counselling and therapy can also help individuals improve their communication skills, self-esteem, and self-confidence, which are essential for a healthy sexual relationship. Specialists can provide practical solutions, such as communication exercises and relaxation techniques, to improve sexual intimacy.

Lifestyle Changes: Making healthy lifestyle changes can have a significant impact on sexual inadequacy. Regular exercise, a balanced diet, and getting enough rest can improve overall physical and mental health, which is crucial for sexual functioning. Avoiding smoking, excessive alcohol consumption and substance abuse can also help improve sexual health.

Couple Therapy: In some cases, the root cause of sexual inadequacy may lie in the relationship dynamics. In such cases, couple therapy can be beneficial. It focuses on improving communication and intimacy between partners, resolving conflicts, and rekindling the spark in the relationship. It can also help individuals understand and support each other's sexual needs and desires. Couples can also seek guidance from therapists to enhance their relationship and strengthen the emotional and physical connection between them.

Yoga and Meditation: Yoga and meditation can help improve sexual inadequacy by reducing stress and anxiety, which are common causes of sexual problems. Certain yoga poses and breathing techniques can also promote blood flow to the pelvic area and improve sexual function. Regular practice of meditation can also help individuals relax and improve their overall well-being.

Treatment for Underlying Medical Conditions: Sometimes, sexual inadequacy may be a symptom of an underlying medical condition such as diabetes, hypertension, or depression. Treating these conditions can help improve sexual function. It is essential to consult a doctor and undergo the necessary tests to identify and address any underlying medical conditions.

Some women suffer from vaginal penetration disorders, such as vaginismus, primarily due to severe anxiety regarding injury and pain during intercourse. Jehangir Hospital adopts the Lamont & Pick grading system to address this issue and seeks solutions. In some cases, vaginismus may be caused by structural problems, and Fenton's repair surgery has proven highly effective. Proactive discussions at Jehangir Hospital regarding sexual inadequacy help couples open up and share their difficulties, enabling them to receive appropriate guidance.

Dr. Sachin Kulkarni, IVF Specialist from Jehangir Hospital says, "Sexual Inadequacy is not a permanent problem in couples and with the right solutions and treatments, it can easily be overcome. It is essential to break the stigma surrounding sexual health and promote open and honest communication about it. With the right professional support and resources, individuals can overcome sexual inadequacy and lead a fulfilling and healthy sexual life."

Jehangir Hospital provides comprehensive care for individuals dealing with sexual inadequacy, offering both treatment and education. The hospital's specialists openly discuss the challenges faced by couples, providing counselling, and guiding them towards potential solutions. In cases where physical issues like hormonal imbalances, erectile dysfunction, or other medical conditions are present, Jehangir Hospital also offers medical interventions. Options such as hormonal therapy, medication, and surgery are available to address these concerns effectively.

Vinod Sawantwadkar, CEO of Jehangir Hospital says, "At Jehangir Hospital, we are committed to providing personalised treatments tailored to patients' intimate health needs. Our experienced medical practitioners, driven by expertise and empathy, specialise in addressing personal concerns with meticulous care. Patients' well-being is our unwavering focus, ensuring they receive the highest quality care that reflects Jehangir Hospital's dedication to their unique health journey."

Sexual inadequacy is a complex issue in India with various societal, cultural, and psychological factors at play. It is essential to break the silence and stigma surrounding sexual challenges and create a safe and supportive environment where individuals can seek help without hesitation. To address this, Jehangir Hospital offers comprehensive sex education, breaking down societal stereotypes and stigma, increasing awareness and acceptance of mental health, and promoting open communication in relationships. It is essential to create a society that embraces and celebrates diverse sexual experiences and provides individuals with the necessary support and resources to overcome sexual inadequacy and enjoy fulfilling and healthy sexual relationships.

