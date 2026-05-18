Business News | Shakti Press Ltd. INR 49 Crore Rights Issue to Strengthen Working Capital and Drive Growth Currently Open, Issue Closes on May 29, 2026

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 18: Shakti Press Ltd. (SPL) (BSE: 526841) is a growing player in the printing and packaging industry in Central India, offering end-to-end solutions for high-quality packaging and advanced printing under one roof.

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The company's rights issue is currently open for subscription. The Company is undertaking a Rights Issue of up to 2,46,41,400 fully paid-up equity shares of face value ₹10 each at an issue price of ₹20 per share (including a premium of ₹10 per share), aggregating up to ₹4,928.28 lakhs. The Issue is being offered to eligible equity shareholders in the ratio of seven Rights Equity Shares for every one fully paid-up equity share held as on the record date, April 29, 2026. The rights issue will close on May 29, 2026.

With over six decades of industry experience, Shakti Press Ltd. has consistently evolved with the latest technologies to deliver superior quality products and services to its clients.

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Recognized for its expertise in product packaging and print solutions, SPL specializes in creating impactful packaging that helps brands make a strong first impression. The Company offers a comprehensive range of printing and packaging products, including cartons, labels, tags, stickers, wrappers, brochures, leaflets, corrugated boxes, and other customized print solutions.

Further strengthening its capabilities, the company is an authorized dealer for major paper and board brands such as ITC, Ballarpur, and TNPL. The Company also operates an in-house ink manufacturing facility, enabling the development of proprietary color formulations to ensure uniqueness and consistency in packaging outputs.

Backed by a team of experienced professionals across sales, marketing, production, finance, and administration, SPL possesses robust infrastructure for designing, manufacturing, and executing a wide variety of print projects. The Company also operates a dedicated Paper Stationery Division engaged in the manufacturing of notebooks, copier paper, ruled paper, and exercise books catering to both domestic and export markets.

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