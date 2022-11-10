New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI/SRV): SHANTiDHAM FOUNDATION is a non-profit making voluntary organisation, carrying out different developmental activities for last 16 years for the underprivileged sections of the society in PAN India.

JHOOM INTERNATIONAL is a unique "International Level Talent Hunt Programme", first of its kind for people with disabilities, presented by SHANTiDHAM FOUNDATION, Bhubaneshwar, India. Hosted for six years in a row the unique award show will showcase talents like dancing, singing, painting, acting, mimicry, anchoring and other.

SHANTiDHAM FOUNDATION had taken an initiation by creating a global and unique platform "JHOOM INTERNATIONAL" supported by SSEPD, Government of Odisha, DePwD, Government of India, EZCC, Govt. of India, Culture Department, Govt. of India and NSD, Government of India.

This unique programme gives a huge platform to the talented PwDs, wherein they can showcase their hidden talents globally. This gives them recognition, name, fame and ultimately confident enough to earn livelihood through their talent, which is the main motto of the programme. This year we have got 1250 registrations from all over the globe.

They will be promoted by different social media promotions of JHOOM INTERNATIONAL through Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. We are associated with 94 Organizations.

The Award Ceremony programme of JHOOM - INTERNATIONAL and "SAMARTH" an International Magazine are virtually inaugurated today. SAMARTH is documented for the PWDs, where their stories are placed and the magazines is to be distributed digitally to all the sectors globally.

The Special people from different fields Sports, Art & Culture and other achievement holders are awarded, as they are the inspirations of the society. SHANTiDHAM FOUNDATION have honoured them with "JHOOM INTERNATIONAL EXCELLENCE AWARD" - 2022.

The winners of JHOOM INTERNATIONAL will also be announced and their performances will be aired. The video bytes of the Special Guest of Honours and eminent personalities will also be aired in the Award Ceremony programme.

The AWARD CEREMONY programme will belive-streamed on FACEBOOK& YOUTUBE and promoted by DAILYHUNT, PHANDO and BATOI on 13th November 2022, 6 PM to 9 PM (IST), where more than one lakh public will watch the show worldwide.

The Chief Guest at JHOOM INTERNATIONAL will be Honourable MP, Rajyasabha Dr Amar Patnaik, a former Indian Audit and Accounts Service officer and former Principal Accountant General of Sikkim, West Bengal and Kerala.

The virtual event has witnessed complete support through message in "SAMARTH" from His Excellency, Prof. Ganeshi Lal, Governor of Odisha, Hon'ble CM of Odisha, SJ. Naveen Patnaik, Dr Amar Pattnaik, MP, Rajya Sabha, Sj. Ramachandu Tejavath, IAS, (Rtd.) Ex-Chief Secretary, Telangana & Chief Patron, SHANTiDHAM FOUNDATION, Ramesh Chandra Gaur, Director - National School of Drama, Print Media, TV Media, Social Media, Digital Media, Advisory Body Members, Executive Body Members, Core Committee Members, Volunteers of SHANTiDHAM FOUNDATION from all over the country and especially to all the participated Organisations and Schools, Participants and Parents from across the Globe.

To watch the live-streaming of JHOOM INTERNATIONAL EXCELLENCE AWARD - 2022, visit: https://youtu.be/MVmps1Y2CjI

