SMPL

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 27: D Y Patil Deemed to be University, Navi Mumbai, continues to set new benchmarks in academic excellence and innovation with the launch of three groundbreaking programs: Nano Science and Technology, Actuarial Science, and Homeland Security. These Programs have been carefully crafted to address emerging global trends and equip students with the skills needed for success in an ever-evolving landscape.

Also Read | Highest Scores in IPL 2025: Check List of Highest Team Totals in Indian Premier League Season 18.

Through this strategic expansion, D Y Patil Deemed to be University, Navi Mumbai, reaffirms its dedication to bridging the gap between academia and industry, fostering interdisciplinary learning, cutting-edge research, and preparing a future-ready workforce. In line with its commitment, D Y Patil Deemed to be University, Navi Mumbai has formed strategic partnerships with leading organizations across various industries.

Addressing Future Needs with Pioneering Programs

Also Read | Billion-Dollar Tourism Potential: Is Madagascar the Next Global Tourist Hotspot?.

1. Nano Science and Technology: The B.Tech. in Nano Science and Technology Program at D Y Patil Deemed to be University, Navi Mumbai launching in the academic year 2025-2026, is a 4-year full-time undergraduate program designed to prepare students for careers at the cutting edge of science and technology. Nanotechnology is an interdisciplinary field combining physics, chemistry, biology, and engineering.

Graduates will have high employability in sectors such as semiconductors, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and renewable energy, with the potential to contribute to research, development, and entrepreneurship.

For National Students, the eligibility criterion for admission requires a minimum of 50% marks in the Sr. Secondary (10+2) examination, with Physics and Chemistry as core subjects. For International Students, the eligibility for all Programs mandates a minimum of 50% in the qualifying examination, along with the completion of the required pre-requisite subjects for the desired Program.

2. Actuarial Science: D Y Patil Deemed to be University, Navi Mumbai, offers well-structured B.Sc. (4 years) and M.Sc. (2 years) Programs in Actuarial Science, designed to equip students with the knowledge and skills necessary for thriving careers in Actuarial Science, Risk Management, and Financial Analysis.

Students enrolling in B.Sc. Program, must have completed Class 12th in Science or Commerce with Mathematics as a compulsory subject and secured at least 50% aggregate marks. For the M.Sc. Program candidates must hold a B.Sc./B. Com degree with Mathematics or Statistics as a primary subject and a minimum of 50% aggregate marks.

These Programs are designed to provide students with a strong academic foundation and real-world exposure. Career prospects for graduates are vast, with opportunities in banking, stock markets, IT, trading, government agencies, research institutions, tech companies, healthcare, sports analytics, and consulting firms.

3. Homeland Security: D Y Patil Deemed to be University, Navi Mumbai, introduces a comprehensive 4-year B.Sc. Program in Homeland Security to address the growing complexity of global security challenges. This Program is meticulously designed to prepare future leaders with the knowledge, skills, and expertise required to safeguard communities and nations.

Cybersecurity roles are another promising avenue, as the growing threats to information systems demand professionals capable of protecting critical infrastructure and sensitive data.

Eligibility for this Program requires students to have completed their Class 12th from a recognized board with a minimum of 50% marks. Students from any stream are welcome to apply, making this an inclusive opportunity for those passionate about public safety, national security, and effective crisis management.

A Commitment to Excellence

A senior official from D Y Patil Deemed to be University, Navi Mumbai emphasized the university's vision: "At D Y Patil Deemed to be University, Navi Mumbai, our goal has always been to nurture talent that drives innovation and leads the way in solving societal challenges. The launch of these programs reflects our commitment to being at the forefront of education, research, and industry collaboration."

In line with its commitment to academic excellence, D Y Patil Deemed to be University, Navi Mumbai will offer advanced, world-class facilities, expert mentorship, and scholarships to deserving students.

Admissions Open

Applications are now open for the newly launched programs in Nano Science and Technology, Actuarial Science, and Homeland Security for the academic year 2025-26. Prospective students can visit the D Y Patil Deemed to be University, Navi Mumbai website for detailed information on eligibility criteria, course offerings, and the application process.

About D Y Patil Deemed to be University, Navi Mumbai

D Y Patil Deemed to be University, Navi Mumbai, is a leading institution committed to shaping the future of education through innovation and a global perspective. The leadership at D Y Patil Deemed to be University, Navi Mumbai firmly believes in cultivating open-minded, aware, and responsible worldviews among students. The academic Programs at this university are designed to align with the latest technological advancements and academic trends, integrating top-tier global resources to create a dynamic and responsive curriculum that fosters comprehensive student learning experiences.

The university has consistently focused on creating a conducive environment for students' holistic development and fostering a research-driven culture for faculty, enabling them to achieve academic distinction. D Y Patil Deemed to be University, Navi Mumbai's legacy of over 40 years stands as a testament to its unwavering commitment to excellence.

For more information, visit https://dypatil.edu/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)