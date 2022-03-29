New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI/Mediawire): Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, one of India's most trusted real estate brands, has announced the launch of the Shapoorji Pallonji SKYRAA - a luxury residential project in Thane.

This is one of the tallest towers in Thane which will have 332 efficiently-designed luxury apartments with configurations of 3 BHK and 4 BHK, ranging from 1300 sq. ft. to 1600 sq. ft. These apartments have been designed with very large balconies and spacious bedrooms.

The homebuyers will be able to relish recreational facilities with an exquisite Clubhouse called Float on the 51st level and a Rooftop Sky Lounge, which offers mesmerizing views of the city. Overall, it's a complete world where residents can get spoilt for choices. The clubhouse will also have a business center with spacious workspace, library, spa and salon, golf simulator, music room, and viewing deck.

A high street retail zone of ~40,000 sqft total Carpet Area called The Impulse will also be developed within the project premises.

The project is strategically located on Pokhran Road No. 2. Located adjacent to the Eastern Express Highway, this is one of the most preferred residential destinations in Thane. As a location, it also enjoys proximity to well-developed social and civic infrastructure like world-class education institutions, hospitals, commercial centres, retail zones, and shopping malls.

The residences are available between the price range of Rs 2.44 crore to Rs 3 crore excluding other charges. The company is expecting a total sales realization of around Rs 525 crore from the new launch.

Speaking at the launch, Venkatesh Gopalkrishnan (CEO, Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate) said, "We have witnessed a steady demand for spacious luxury homes in the last couple of months which indicates a shift in the post-pandemic consumer behaviour in Thane market. Leveraging this shift and latent demand, we have planned to launch a new phase, believing this is the right time to bring the best products to the Thane micro-market."

"Given the current scenario, customers look forward to assurance from trusted brands to reimpose their faith in buying a home and we are confident that SKYRAA will not only deliver but exceed customers' expectations of luxury living," Sumit Sapru (Business Head, Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate) added.

Lifestyle-friendliness, excellent connectivity and quality social infrastructure are some of the determining factors that single out a residential destination. Thane also enjoys easy access to critical spaces like the railway station and the airport. Owing to the road network of JVLR, SCLR, Ghodbunder Road, Eastern Freeway, NH-8, Mumbai-Nashik Highway and the Thane-Belapur Road, Thane offers a quick and easy commute to numerous business districts such as Nariman Point in South Mumbai, Lower Parel, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and CBD Belapur in Navi Mumbai.

Over the years, Thane has transformed into a hub of major infrastructural developments. Some of the infrastructure developments like proposed road tunnel between Tikuji-ni-wadi (Thane) and Borivali, Wadala-Kasarvadavali Metro line 4, Kapurbawdi-Bhiwandi Metro line 5, Vitawa bypass road, connecting Kopri to Thane-Belapur Road, Proposed Kapurbawdi Metro Station - 1.2 km from the site, Proposed Majiwada Metro Station will further boost Thane's connectivity live-ability and lifestyle quotient as well as capital values.

For more details, visit: https://shapoorjirealestate.com/residential/skyraa/

