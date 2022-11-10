New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): The Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) has recommended Sharad Kumar, who is currently serving as Airport Director Chennai Airport for the post of Member (Operations) of the Airports Authority of India.

Member (Operations) is a member of the Board of Directors in the airport authority, responsible for airport management, airport facilitation, IT services, and upkeep.

Maintenance of airport infrastructure, safety and rescue services, including logistic support, security, liaison and coordination activities, and promoting indigenization under the Atma Nirbhar Scheme of the Government also falls under the purview of Member (Operations).

Sharad Kumar has over three decades of experience in Airport operations and was engaged in modifying several airports in India.

He has been the Airport Director of Biju Patnaik International Airport Bhubaneswar and Srinagar International Airport.

Sharad Kumar is a Graduate of Civil Engineering from the South Gujarat University of SVNIT, India, with an MBA in Human Resource Management and a PhD in Management. (ANI)

