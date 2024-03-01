VMPL

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 1: Sharda Hospital, a pioneer in healthcare innovation, proudly organised India's first-ever "International Robotic Workshop" equipped with multiple robotic systems, in collaboration with the School of Medical Sciences & Research, Sharda Hospital and Sharda Care - The Healthcity (Upcoming Ultramodern 700+ bedded super speciality Hospital, Greater Noida). The program, inaugurated by esteemed international trainer surgeons as faculties, marks a significant milestone in advancing medical education and surgical training in India.

The event signified a groundbreaking initiative, as it introduced cutting-edge multiple robotic technology into the lab environment for the first time in India. With multiple robotic stations available, the lab offered unparalleled opportunities for medical professionals, students, and researchers to explore the intricacies of robotic surgery under the guidance of globally renowned trainers from the U.S.A. and U.K.

P.K Gupta, Chancellor, Sharda University & Chairman, Sharda Hospital and Sharda Care - The Healthcity felicitated the International and National faculty in a traditional-culture style, with Shawls and expressed his enthusiasm for the initiative, stating, "We are proud to introduce India's first ever Multiple Robotic Lab, a testament to our commitment to advancing medical education and research. This initiative underscores Sharda Hospital's dedication to providing cutting-edge training opportunities and shaping the future of healthcare in India."

The inaugural ceremony, graced by renowned personalities in the medical and academic fields, highlighted the importance of leveraging technology to enhance healthcare delivery and education. The program featured a series of sessions and workshops designed to provide participants with "hands-on" experience and in-depth insights into robotic surgical techniques.

Dr. Nirupma Gupta, Dean, School Medical Science & Research, Sharda University highlighting the importance of the event said, "This International Robotic Workshop signifies a groundbreaking step, as it introduces cutting-edge robotic technology into the lab environment for the first time in India. With multiple robotic setups available, the lab offers unparalleled opportunities for medical professionals, students, and researchers to explore the intricacies of robotic surgery under the guidance of globally renowned experts."

Dr. Ram Murti Sharma, Medical Superintendent, Sharda Hospital, expressing his delight at the successful organisation of the International Robotic Workshop along with the setup of the lab, said, "This one of its kind multiple robotic systems lab further strengthens Sharda Hospital's position as a leader in healthcare innovation and education. With its state-of-the-art facilities and collaborative approach, Sharda Hospital continues to set new standards of excellence in the field of medical education and patient care."

Attendees had the opportunity to engage in a variety of activities, including demonstrations of robotic procedures, interactive training sessions, and panel discussions led by experts in the field. Moreover, the event showcased the collaborative efforts of Sharda Hospital, SMS&R, and Sharda Care-The Healthcity in fostering innovation and excellence in healthcare.

The successful implementation of the program underscores Sharda Hospital's position as a leader in healthcare innovation and education. With its state-of-the-art facilities and collaborative approach, Sharda Hospital continues to set new standards of excellence in the field of medical education and patient care.

Established in 2006, Sharda Hospital is a state-of-the-art super-specialty hospital located in Greater Noida, NCR. Spread across 9 acres, Sharda Hospital has over 1200 beds and is equipped with all modern facilities and sophisticated equipment to provide comprehensive medical care at par with global standards. NABH-accredited Sharda Hospital offers a broad spectrum of medical services from tertiary care, super-specialties, general specialties, advanced diagnostic, and radiology services to critical care. Its highly qualified and experienced renowned medical faculty some with International and National fame, offer expert care to patients from all backgrounds with unique clinical excellence and compassionate patient care. The associated medical college focuses on research activities and gives extensive training to medical students to continuously improve medical and healthcare practices in the country.

