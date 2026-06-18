Business News | Shaw Investment A.P.A.C. and InCorp Singapore Strengthen China-Singapore-ASEAN Innovation Corridor for Business Expansion

PRNewswire

Singapore, June 18: InCorp Singapore, An Ascentium Company, and Shaw Investment A.P.A.C. have entered into a strategic collaboration to support the internationalisation of high-potential Chinese technology companies, innovation-led enterprises and family offices through Singapore.

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The collaboration forms part of Shaw Investment's China-Singapore-ASEAN internationalisation platform, supporting qualified enterprises aligned with China's 15th Five-Year Plan to establish regional headquarters, access capital and international markets, and expand through structured, compliant cross-border investment frameworks.

Priority sectors include artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, robotics, digital infrastructure, semiconductors, biotechnology, life sciences, green energy, smart mobility, enterprise software and other strategic emerging industries identified as key drivers of China's future economic development.

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Dr Ivan Lew, Executive Chairman of Shaw Investment A.P.A.C., said:

"China's 15th Five-Year Plan places significant emphasis on technological innovation, advanced manufacturing, digital transformation, green development and the cultivation of globally competitive enterprises. As Chinese companies continue to move up the value chain, many will increasingly seek to establish regional and international operations beyond China as they pursue new markets, strategic partnerships and global growth opportunities.

Singapore is uniquely positioned to serve as the bridge between Chinese innovation, ASEAN growth opportunities and international capital. At Shaw Investment, we are creating an ecosystem that connects enterprises with family offices, financial institutions, technology partners and professional advisers across multiple markets."

Under the collaboration, InCorp Singapore has been appointed as Shaw Investment's preferred business services partner, providing corporate structuring, governance, accounting, tax, compliance, immigration and administrative support to companies establishing operations in Singapore and expanding across ASEAN and international markets.

KG Tan, CEO of InCorp Singapore, said:

"International expansion requires much more than setting up an entity in another jurisdiction. Businesses need the right structure, strong governance, reliable compliance support and experienced advisers who understand how different regulatory environments interact.

Through this partnership with Shaw Investment, we are excited to help participating Chinese enterprises translate their expansion strategies into well-structured and compliant operations in Singapore. Our goal is to give business leaders the operational confidence and local support they need to focus on long-term growth."

Cody Lee, Executive Director of Shaw Investment A.P.A.C., said:

"Shaw Investment is building a practical China-Singapore-ASEAN growth corridor through initiatives involving Zhongguancun, Forbes China AI50, leading financial institutions, family office networks and a growing ecosystem of public and private sector partners. We support international enterprises beyond incorporation by helping them access customers, pilot projects, strategic partnerships, capital and compliant cross-border investment pathways.

By combining Shaw Investment's internationalisation platform with InCorp Singapore's operational expertise and Ascentium's wider global reach, we provide companies with a coordinated pathway from market entry and structuring through to execution, compliance and regional expansion."

Gary Tok, Group Chief Commercial Officer of Ascentium, said:

"This partnership brings together complementary capabilities across strategic advisory, capital deployment and professional services execution. Shaw Investment provides access to an important ecosystem of internationally ambitious Chinese enterprises, while InCorp and the wider Ascentium platform provide the infrastructure and expertise needed to support their expansion.

As InCorp Singapore prepares to transition to the Ascentium brand, this collaboration reflects our broader ambition to connect businesses with integrated expertise across markets and provide a consistent, client-led experience wherever their growth takes them."

The collaboration is expected to strengthen connectivity between China's enterprise ecosystem and Singapore's corporate, financial and professional services infrastructure, helping internationally ambitious companies build credible and compliant foundations for global growth.

About InCorp Singapore

InCorp Global, An Ascentium Company, is a leading corporate services provider offering corporate, compliance, accounting, tax, human resources, risk assurance, and advisory services to businesses operating in Singapore and across international markets.

InCorp is part of Ascentium, a global business services platform. This brings together InCorp's local expertise in corporate, accounting, tax, and compliance services with Ascentium's global network of over 3,000 professionals across 58 cities and 27 markets.

About Shaw Investment A.P.A.C. Pte. Ltd.

Shaw Investment A.P.A.C. Pte Ltd is a Singapore-based single-family office and strategic investment platform with interests across financial services, infrastructure, energy, telecommunications, technology, healthcare, engineering, marine, education and industrial sectors.

With more than USD3.5 billion in assets and business interests under management and oversight, Shaw Investment serves as a platform architect focused on internationalisation, capital mobilisation and strategic ecosystem development.

Through partnerships with family offices, financial institutions, technology ecosystems, government agencies and professional service providers, Shaw Investment supports enterprises seeking to establish and expand internationally through Singapore. Its growing China-Singapore-ASEAN platform facilitates outbound investment, cross-border structuring, strategic partnerships, market access and capital formation initiatives, enabling companies to leverage Singapore as a regional headquarters and gateway to ASEAN and global markets.

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