Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 30: Access and affordability to quality global higher education are two key challenges plaguing Indian students. As the number of Indian students chasing their dreams of studying abroad rises exponentially, it can lead to poor choices, with misinformation and unscrupulous agents taking a toll on students' family finances and thwarting their future possibilities. GradRight, a Hyderabad-based company with offices in the US, has disrupted this space with a breakthrough that promises to democratize access and affordability and rethink the economics of education. With its global first business model, GradRight, the world's first Ed-FinTech, AI-powered SaaS ecosystem, seamlessly brings together prospective students, universities, and lenders on a singular platform, empowering students to navigate the right choices of college and financing. Similarly, universities and lenders get to offer the best to the most deserving students, making it a win-win situation for all. GradRight is proud to present ShiftED 2023, an exclusive conclave that transcends conventional boundaries in higher education. This landmark event is slated to bring together 30+ Deans, Admission Directors of universities like Johns Hopkins University, University of Pennsylvania, City University of New York, Willamette University, University of Maryland College Park; CXOs of domestic and international education loan providers such as MPOWER, Prodigy, Avanse, HDFC Credila, ICICI; Deans, Vice Chancellors and Professors of leading Indian institutions such as Ashoka University, IIIT Hyderabad and experts and thought leaders from India and abroad. Stay tuned for an extraordinary experience that promises to redefine the discourse of access to higher education abroad for Indian students and catalyze student-centric innovation in collaboration with industry leaders. Come, explore your future at ShiftED'23. Event Details:Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023Time: 10 AM - 7 PMLocation: JRC Conventions & Trade Fairs, Adjacent to Whisper Valley, Jubilee Hills, 4, Narne Road, Film Nagar, HyderabadNo entry fee: Free for all

