Business News | Shilpa Medicare and Gate2brain Sign Strategic Equity Partnership to Advance First-in-Class Brain Cancer Therapy

BusinessWire India

Barcelona [Spain] / Raichur (Karnataka) [India], June 8: Shilpa Biocare Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Shilpa Medicare Limited (BSE/NSE: SHILPAMED) has entered a strategic equity partnership with Gate2Brain, S.L., a biotechnology company focused on CNS therapeutics. Shilpa becomes a strategic shareholder and CMC, manufacturing, and regulatory partner for G2B-002 -- Gate2Brain's lead program targeting deadly pediatric brain cancers, DIPG and pGBM, both with Orphan Drug Designation from the US FDA and EMA. G2B-002 uses Gate2Brain's proprietary MiniAp4 peptide shuttle to deliver SN-38 across the blood-brain barrier, demonstrating up to 100-fold greater brain drug transport preclinically. First-in-human trials are anticipated by FY28.

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G2B-002 targets high-growth oncology markets -- the glioblastoma market projected at USD 6.48B by 2035 (CAGR: 7.97%), pediatric brain tumors at USD 2.47B by 2031 (CAGR: 6.9%), and DIPG at USD 1.2B by 2035 (CAGR: 7.1%). Gate2Brain's MiniAp4 platform further extends potential across rare pediatric cancers and broader CNS categories. This marks Shilpa's fourth strategic equity partnership, reinforcing its commitment to differentiated innovation and long-term value creation for shareholders and society.

Management Commentary

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Vishnukant Bhutada, Managing Director, Shilpa Medicare Ltd:

"Gate2Brain's blood-brain-barrier technology is among the most differentiated CNS-delivery platforms we have evaluated. Becoming a strategic shareholder allows Shilpa to participate in long-term value creation while contributing the manufacturing and regulatory depth required to bring G2B-002 to first-in-human studies and extend its application to other molecules and therapy categories."

Meritxell Teixido Tura, CEO, Gate2Brain:

"This partnership gives G2B-002 a clear, de-risked path to the clinic and validates our peptide-shuttle platform with a top-tier oncology partner. Aligning Shilpa's manufacturing and regulatory capabilities with our science is the right structure to deliver this program -- and the next ones -- to patients."

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