VMPL

Surat (Gujarat) [India], February 21: Shish Group proudly announced the triumphant conclusion of Shish Cyclothon 2024, underscoring the organization's unwavering dedication to championing sustainability, health, and community impact. The Cyclothon, which took place from January 31 to February 2, 2024, showcased not only exceptional athleticism but also a profound commitment to fostering positive environmental and social change.

Also Read | Maratha Reservation Row: Quotas Given, but Unrelenting Activist Manoj Jarange-Patil To Start Fresh Stir From February 24.

Shish Cyclothon 2024, led by Shish Group, enters the World Book of Records, London as the Largest Cyclothon: Featuring the Largest Cyclist Group on the longest route. Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for sustainability and fitness, 333 cyclists covered 333 kilometres in 3 days from Surat to Sarangpur, exemplifying India's commitment to sustainable sports. The initiative, supported by the Shish Foundation, underscores the nation's dedication. Refreshment stalls were set up every 10-15 kilometres along the Surat to Sarangpur stretch for participant support.

The theme of "You Pedal, We Donate!" resonated throughout the event, with each kilometre cycled by participants resulting in a contribution of Rs10 toward the cause of fostering inclusion for vulnerable populations and combating drug abuse. Shish Group pledged its support to this cause, with donations directed to the Manav Seva Charitable Trust and Sevatirth Trust.

Also Read | 2024 Kawasaki Z900, 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 Launched in India; Check Prices, Specifications, Features and Colours of Two New Kawasaki Bikes.

Expressing their enthusiasm for the event, Shish Group founders Satish Maniya, Sunil Shah, and Ramesh Kakadiya said, "At the core of Shish Cyclothon 2024 is our steadfast dedication to sustainability, health, and community betterment. Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, we didn't just pedal for records, but for a brighter future. Each kilometre represented our commitment to inclusivity and a drug-free society. With gratitude to all involved, we move forward, fuelled by the success of this event, towards a tomorrow where health, sustainability, and inclusivity thrive. We are grateful for the support of dignitaries such as Shri Harsh Sanghvi, Gujarat State Home Minister; Shri. Purshottam Rupala, Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries of India; Shi. Daxesh Mavani, Surat City Mayor; IPS officer Anupam Singh Gahlot, Vadodara Commissioner of Police; Collector of Botad District Jincy Roy, and many others."

Throughout the journey from Surat to Sarangpur, Shish Group collaborated closely with the Gujarat Police, Surat Police, Surat Traffic Police, Vadodara Police, and Botad Police where they played key role in escorting and providing safety to all the cyclists along the whole route from Surat to Sarangpur to build a healthier society. The event received overwhelming support from the community and media, underscoring the collective commitment to creating a future where health, sustainability, and inclusivity thrive.

As the wheels set in motion for this extraordinary event, Shish Group extends its heartfelt gratitude to everyone involved, reaffirming its dedication to fostering positive change and leaving a lasting impact on society. With the success of Shish Cyclothon 2024, Shish Group looks forward to continuing its journey toward a brighter, more sustainable future for all.

About Shish Industries Limited:

Shish Industry is a multi-disciplinary corporation based in India that is known for its ground-breaking innovations and quality products like industrial and export packaging products, building insulations and ventilations products, geo-membrane products amongst others.

Shish Industries Limited through intense research in its field, brings innovations & customization solutions to global customers, driven by strong development capabilities. Company has shown great development since its incorporation. Various innovative developments have always provided the Company an edge over other industries in its field. Founded in 2012, Shish Industries Ltd. has become a trusted manufacturer & exporter of plastic corrugated sheets, PP box, FIBC Bags, PP/PE woven fabric, tarpaulin, shipping packaging supplies. Company has its registered & corporate offices and various factories in Surat district, Gujarat.

For further information on Shish Industries Ltd., visit www.shishindustries.com

Video of the Shish Cyclothon 2024 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SC_v3p7UImU

For further media queries, please contact:

Sonia Kulkarni | Hunk Golden and Media

9820184099 | sonia.kulkarni@hunkgolden.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)