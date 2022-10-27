Delhi-NCR [India], October 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Academy of Continuing Education at Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence Delhi-NCR, in partnership with MachineHack, has launched the second edition of its annual Analytics Olympiad. Beginning 30 September 2022 until 13 December 2022, data science enthusiasts and professionals will receive an opportunity to learn and showcase their skills in business analytics.

The two month-long championship has been primarily designed to strengthen the data science community in India and pave the way for innovative problem solving. The hackathon challenge will provide an opportunity for data science learners and professionals, ML developers and practitioners, analytics professionals and enthusiasts in India to showcase their skills and leadership potential in business analytics and advance or launch their careers.

Analytics Olympiad 2022 will be held in two phases. The first phase will include the participants submitting their approaches against a given problem statement. They will be required to develop a solution based on the datasets provided on the MachineHack platform. The evaluation of the first phase will be done based on the leader board, and the top 10 participants will then move to the Jury Round. The jury round will be steered by a group of expert panellists from industry as well as the academia. The participant who wins phase two of the challenge will be announced the Analytics Olympian and will receive a cash award of Rs. 1 lakh. The runners up in second and third position will be awarded Rs. 30,000 & Rs.20,000 each respectively.

Dr. Bibek Banerjee, Dean, School of Management and Entrepreneurship and the Founding Dean of The Academy of Continuing Education at Shiv Nadar University (Institution of Eminence), Delhi-NCR said, "The demand for skilled data science talent across sectors is rapidly growing; however not enough well-trained and skilled professionals are entering the industry every year to help bridge this excess-demand. Post-COVID, the digital economy is growing at a robust speed opening up new challenges for data driven solutions. The Analytics Olympiad provides a platform to Data Scientists to access and showcase their skills before industry leaders. We are looking forward to enthusiastic participation from young and creative analysts, who would benefit from this competition that will unveil path-shapers of tomorrow with relevant industry-ready skills."

Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence, Delhi-NCR, is a comprehensive, multidisciplinary, research-focused, and student-centric University. Its Academy of Continuing Education aims to democratise access to best-in-class knowledge, practices, and skill development courses for all. The Academy offers a unique certification program in Data Sciences and Analytics for Business that prepares the candidates for careers of today and the future.

The Olympiad in its first year had received over 1000 registrations from across the country; and following a stringent qualifying round, 250 participants were selected. Out of these, top ten hand-picked candidates had an opportunity to present their ideas in front of the renowned industry jury panel.

The hackathon also served as a platform for candidates to show their data science mettle to potential employers.

Register for the Analytics Olympiad 2022 here: https://ace.snu.edu.in/analytics-olympiad

