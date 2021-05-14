Chandigarh [India], May 14 (PRNewswire): Adding another feather to its cap, Shoolini University has become eligible to host foreign students under the Study-in-India (SII) scholarship, a flagship programme by the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

The programme aims to project India as a preferred destination for education on global competitive standards of education. The scheme partners with good quality Higher education institutions to provide exposure for foreign students to reputed higher education institutions in the country. Students from the Middle East, Africa and SAARC countries are eligible for the scholarships.

Vice Chancellor Prof Atul Khosla, while expressing happiness for the inclusion of Shoolini University in the approved category, said the selected institutions have to meet certain laid down standards to ensure that the eligible foreign students get quality education. He said that this would enable the University to get a step closer to be among the top 200 global institutions.

Under the 'Study in India' programmes, the host institution is eligible to organise and participate in educational fairs in targeted countries, assistance from Indian Missions in the target countries and study in India Scholarships of USD 3500 for each student. Only 133 University and colleges are listed in 'Study in India' programme and Shoolini University is also one of them.

The government approves institutions for the scheme based on their performance such as NIRF top 100 in any category except medical OR NAAC grading of >=3.26, Institution of Eminence and Institution of National importance. Once partnered with Study in India, the eligible institutes can offer courses ranging across UG, PG, Ph.D through the SII portal (www.studyinindia.gov.in) to foreign students.

For further information, please visit: https://shooliniuniversity.com/

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)