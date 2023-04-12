Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): ShopClues, India's largest and oldest e-commerce platform has launched AXL's new 'expectedly thin' sleek notebooks on its Bazaar platform priced at Rs 17990 onwards.

AXL is a leading homegrown consumer electronics brand launched by IT solutions company Modi Infosol Pvt. Ltd., in 2016 to retail mobile accessories. The brand is known for its durable chips and high technological configuration. In 2021, AXL launched smart watches and in 2022, it unveiled its range of laptops.

The AXL Notebook is an 'expectedly thin', lightweight laptop weighing 1.5 kg with a 14" display screen. Offering a 4GB RAM and 128 GB storage capacity, the laptop is powered by Intel Graphic 600 and comes with a high-resolution 1920*1080 FHD IPS screen display with two 1W in-built speaker sets.

"At ShopClues Bazaar, we are constantly on the lookout for 'Make In India' brands that offer high-quality products at affordable rates. AXL is one such brand we are proud to be associated with. Their range of notebooks looks fantastic and meet all the current demands of professionals - they are lightweight, affordable and packed with all the latest tech. We look forward to having our consumers enjoy the AXL experience," said Anuraag Gambhir, Managing Director, ShopClues.

Use the code "MYSHOPCLUES' to avail 10% discount (up to 1000 Rs)

ShopClues Bazaar caters to customers in Tier II/III and beyond cities offering an inventory of AXL products under various categories like Laptops, Mobile Accessories and Smart Watches.

For more information, please visit this link.

ShopClues.com is India's oldest and largest marketplace that caters to customers in 31,500 pin codes pan India and is based out of Gurugram. Incorporated in 2011 with a team of only five members, the young and privately held e-commerce enterprise work through 700,000+ merchants that service over 60 million lifetime unique customers. The brand offers a national platform to a strong network of local merchants that provide customers with a diverse inventory of products and services in the electronics, fashion, home, kitchen, and entertainment categories.

Clues Network, the holding company of ShopClues, has also ramped up its global operations and leveraged partners in Singapore, Japan and Korea, through its merger with Qoo10, a leading e-commerce platform in Singapore, in November 2019.

