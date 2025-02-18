NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 18: Marico Innovation Foundation (MIF), a pioneer in championing impactful innovations in India, is set to host the 10th edition of its prestigious programme, Indian Innovation Icons, that identifies currently hidden, potentially game-changing innovations, formerly known as the Innovation for India Awards. The grand event will take place on March 6, 2025, at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, bringing together 1,000 distinguished leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, and changemakers.

For nearly two decades, the Indian Innovation Icons has been a launchpad for transformative innovations, recognising game-changing ideas before they gain mainstream traction. As one of the first initiatives of its kind, this platform has helped propel over 65 pioneering innovations over the past 9 editions, driving large-scale social, environmental, and economic impact.

This landmark edition will honour seven breakthrough innovations across business and social categories, selected from 1000 entries spanning telecommunication, space tech, water management, manufacturing, assistive technology, and education sectors. Winners will share their inspiring journeys through TED-style talks, offering attendees a unique glimpse into their vision and perseverance.

Harsh Mariwala, Founder of Marico Innovation Foundation, remarked, "India's innovation ecosystem is witnessing phenomenal growth, with entrepreneurs and changemakers driving solutions that have local and global impact. As we celebrate the 10th edition of this platform, Marico Innovation Foundation continues to celebrate and support pioneers who are redefining industries and inspiring the next wave of disruptive ideas."

With India at a critical juncture of rapid economic expansion and sustainability challenges, recognising and amplifying ingenious innovations is key to shaping the country's future. The Indian Innovation Icons platform highlights innovations transforming traditional business models and pioneering solutions for societal progress. The rebranded platform is distinct from traditional award formats, offering a holistic showcase that redefines innovation recognition in India.

Amit Chandra, Honorary Chairperson of the Governing Council of Marico Innovation Foundation, highlighted the programme's transformative role, saying, "Marico Innovation Foundation's Indian Innovation Icons is widely awaited every couple of years, to shine a light on upcoming innovators. Audiences have always been charged with a sense of hope and optimism when they witness the impact and vision of such ingenious innovations. With this new identity, we are further strengthening our commitment to catalysing the growth of these game-changing ideas."

Winners at Indian Innovation Icons 2025 will receive extensive beyond capital support, including digital and PR exposure, executive coaching, exclusive storytelling training, and access to MIF's InnoWin Day in April 2025 in Mumbai. This platform (InnoWin Day) connects innovators with investors, corporate leaders, and grantmakers. Winners will also qualify for MIF's no-equity accelerator program, Scale-Up, subject to eligibility criteria being met.

Speaking on the platform's evolution, Suranjana Ghosh, Head of Marico Innovation Foundation, said, "Indian Innovation Icons is not just an event; it is a platform designed to showcase the country's most promising innovators. By bringing together innovators, leaders, changemakers, and investors, we strive to create an ecosystem where innovation thrives and scales. As we celebrate this milestone 10th edition, we look back on a legacy of pioneering innovation and look ahead to driving even greater impact."

The previous edition, held in 2023, honoured six exceptional innovations, including Dhruva Space, a renowned space technology company; Ishitva Robotic Systems, an AI-powered waste sorting solution; Dozee, a contactless remote monitoring device for e-ICUs; and Khushi Baby, an eHealth platform for community health monitoring.

Marico Innovation Foundation continues to champion breakthrough innovations, shaping India's progress and fostering solutions with far-reaching impact. This year's winners will set the stage for the next wave of innovation, influencing key trends and emerging areas in India's dynamic innovation landscape.

Founded by Harsh Mariwala in 2003, the Marico Innovation Foundation (MIF) nurtures and promotes innovations. The erstwhile 'Innovation for India' Awards, started in 2006, are the first platform in India to recognise and celebrate pioneering innovations. This biennial event, now rebranded as Indian Innovation Icons, has set the standard for recognising groundbreaking innovations in India, bringing together leaders and thinkers to celebrate and support innovative ideas.

