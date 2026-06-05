Business News | Shree Hari Ornaments Partners with Dr. Vivek Bindra and Bada Business Private Limited, Reports 3X Business Growth Through Inventory Transformation

PNN

Surat (Gujarat) [India], June 5: Surat-based B2B jewellery manufacturer and wholesaler Shree Hari Ornaments has reported significant business expansion after implementing operational and financial restructuring initiatives in collaboration with Dr. Vivek Bindra and Bada Business Private Limited.

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Led by Mr. Kaushik Kathiriya, the company operates in the wholesale gold jewellery segment, supplying curated jewellery collections to jewellers across multiple markets. Over the years, the company built a stable reputation through design consistency and retailer-focused inventory supply. However, like many businesses in the traditional jewellery ecosystem, Shree Hari Ornaments faced operational limitations due to its approval-based sales structure.

Under this model, jewellers would stock jewellery products without immediate purchase commitments, paying only after the products were sold. While this approach offered flexibility to retailers, it created uncertainty in cash flow, delayed billing cycles, and inconsistent revenue visibility for the company. The absence of predictable purchasing patterns also made inventory planning increasingly difficult.

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Recognizing the need for structured growth and stronger financial systems, the company collaborated with Dr. Vivek Bindra and Bada Business Private Limited under a Cash Growth Program (CGP). The objective was to improve operational discipline, strengthen inventory ownership systems, and create a scalable business framework.

Before the collaboration, the company struggled with delayed payments, inconsistent inventory movement, and limited recurring revenue. Since retailers were not purchasing stock outright, a large portion of the company's working capital remained tied up in inventory circulating on approval. Additionally, the company's operations remained concentrated within limited markets, restricting growth opportunities.

Post collaboration, one of the biggest strategic changes implemented was the transition from an approval-based system to an inventory ownership model. Retailers were encouraged to purchase and maintain stock within their showrooms rather than operating entirely on approvals. To ensure retailer confidence during the transition, the company introduced a structured three-month return policy for unsold inventory.

This shift significantly improved billing cycles and cash flow predictability while also strengthening accountability within the supply chain. A substantial portion of the jeweller network adopted the new system, resulting in more stable monthly revenue visibility.

Another major focus area was inventory optimization. Detailed stock movement analysis was conducted to identify slow-moving and dead inventory categories. Based on these findings, non-performing inventory was rationalized, and production planning was aligned more closely with fast-moving jewellery designs. This improved inventory turnover and reduced holding risks.

The collaboration also supported market expansion initiatives. Shree Hari Ornaments entered Ahmedabad with a dedicated sales strategy and local team support, enabling the company to diversify its market presence beyond Surat and tap into a wider jeweller network.

As a result of these combined operational changes, the company reported growth momentum approaching 3X, supported by stronger financial systems, improved inventory efficiency, and better revenue predictability.

In addition to strategic planning, the company also worked closely with a team of consultants who conducted a detailed diagnosis of operational bottlenecks and implemented targeted business interventions across multiple departments. These efforts focused on ensuring long-term scalability rather than short-term corrections.

Commenting on the transformation, Mr. Kaushik Kathiriya said, "The collaboration helped us bring structure into our business operations. From inventory planning to revenue visibility, the systems introduced through Bada Business have created stronger stability and confidence in our growth journey."

The growth story of Shree Hari Ornaments reflects how traditional businesses can unlock scalable growth by implementing structured operational systems, improving financial discipline, and modernizing inventory practices. With a stronger foundation now in place, the company is positioned to further expand its footprint in the wholesale jewellery sector.

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