Business News | Shreeji Global FMCG Ltd Delivered Record-breaking Financial Performance in FY2026; PAT Up 62.83 Percent at Rs. 1,992.04 Lakh

PNN

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], June 2: Rajkot, Gujarat-based Shreeji Global FMCG Limited (NSE - SHETHJI) is a leading company engaged in the supply of ground and whole spices, blended spices, seeds, grains, pulses, flour, and other food products under the brand name "Shethji." The company has announced its audited financial results for the second half and the full year of FY2026. The company declared its financial results for the half-year and full year ended March 31, 2026.

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According to the balance sheet, for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, the company reported consolidated revenue of Rs. 76,975.74 lakh, up 18.01% compared to Rs. 65,226.83 lakh earned during the corresponding period of the previous financial year. For the financial year ended March 31, 2026, the company reported consolidated net profit after tax of Rs. 1,992.04 lakh, registering growth of 62.83% compared to Rs. 1,223.34 lakh earned during the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

During the second half of FY2026 ended March 31, 2026, the company reported consolidated revenue of Rs. 47,519.51 lakh, up 57.98% compared to Rs. 30,078.94 lakh earned during the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

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During the second half of FY2026 ended March 31, 2026, the company reported net profit after tax of Rs. 881.36 lakh, up 54.38% compared to Rs. 570.87 lakh earned during the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

In the board meeting, the Board of Directors recommended a final dividend of Rs. 0.25 per share.

Business Activities: Incorporated in 2018, Shreeji Global FMCG Limited manufactures and processes ground and whole spices, seeds, grains, pulses, and flour. The company markets its products under the brand name "Shethji" and through white-label arrangements (customers' logos). Its product portfolio includes a wide range of whole spices, ground spices, blended spices, oilseeds, flour, and pulses, prepared at its facilities using standardized techniques. The company manufactures powdered spices through a structured sequence of cleaning, grading, sorting, and grinding processes aimed at delivering a consistent and stable range of spice powders and seeds. Its product range includes chickpeas, cumin, coriander, sesame, peanuts, nigella seeds, fennel, coriander powder, red chili powder, turmeric powder, and more.

Each of these products is manufactured under defined quality standards to ensure consistency in texture, aroma, and shelf life. This process enables the company to distribute raw, processed, and value-added agricultural products under its "Shethji" brand, serving the diverse requirements of retail and wholesale customers.

The company also imports certain agricultural commodities, including Madagascar cloves and coriander seeds from the United Arab Emirates, low-fat desiccated coconut from Sri Lanka, autumn star anise, cigar cassia, broken cassia, split cassia from Vietnam, and milling wheat (non-GMO, crop year 2023) from Singapore, all of which are processed at its in-house facilities. The company is a leading distributor of cloves imported from Madagascar.

The company sells its products to traders, small businesses, and large corporations. Products are available in packaging sizes ranging from 20 grams to 40 kilograms. The company operates two strategically located manufacturing and processing facilities in Rajkot and Morbi.

Infrastructure: A significant advantage of the company's business is its strong infrastructure framework, which enables streamlined operations, enhanced efficiency, and future-ready scalability. In addition to its well-equipped registered office located at 1205, The Spire, 150 Feet Ring Road, Near Ayodhya Circle, Rajkot, Gujarat - 360005, the company has established two strategically located and fully equipped manufacturing and processing facilities. These are located at Plot No. 72, Kuwadva GIDC, Rajkot-Ahmedabad Highway, Kuwadva - 360023, District Rajkot, and Plot Nos. 8 & 9, Shrinathji Industrial Zone-11, Kuwadva-Wankaner Road, Village Kherwa, Taluka Wankaner, District Morbi - 363621.

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