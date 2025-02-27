NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 27: Shriram Finance Limited (SFL), the flagship company of the Shriram Group, has received the Great Place To Work® Certification™ for the second consecutive year, reaffirming its commitment to a people-first culture. The recognition highlights SFL's efforts in fostering trust, pride, and collaboration among employees, driving both individual growth and business excellence.

SFL underwent a comprehensive two-phase evaluation process including the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Employee Survey and an in-depth culture audit. The results underscore its strong focus on employee empowerment, stability, and career progression.

YS Chakravarti, MD & CEO of Shriram Finance, said, "Being recognized as a Great Place to Work® again is a testimonial of our commitment to a culture of trust and growth. Our people are at the core of everything we do. At Shriram Finance, we are not just growing our business but also uplifting thousands of families by providing financial stability and career growth opportunities."

SFL operates 3,196 branches and an employee strength of 79,405 servicing nearly 94.36 lakhs of customers.

Great Place To Work® assesses over 5 million employees across 25+ industries in India annually. Since 1992, its research covering 100 million employees across 170+ countries annually, has highlighted Trust, Pride, and Camaraderie as key workplace elements. Its recognition helps companies attract talent, enhance performance, and foster employee well-being.

As SFL expands, it remains dedicated to nurturing talent, fostering leadership, and setting new benchmarks in workplace culture within the financial sector.

Shriram Finance Limited is the flagship company of the Shriram group which has significant presence in Consumer Finance, Life Insurance, General Insurance, Stock Broking and Distribution businesses. Shriram Finance Limited is one of India's largest retail asset financing Non-Banking Finance Companies (NBFC) with Assets under Management (AUM) above Rs. 2.54 trillion. Established in 1979, Shriram Finance is a holistic finance provider catering to the needs of Small Road Transport Operators and small business owners and is a leader in organised financing of pre-owned commercial vehicles and two wheelers. It has vertically integrated business model and offers financing number of products which include passenger commercial vehicles, loans to micro and small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), tractors & farm equipment, gold, personal loans and working capital loans etc. Over last 45 years, it has developed strong competencies in the areas of loan origination, valuation of pre-owned commercial vehicles and other assets, and collections. It has a pan India presence with network of 3,196 branches and an employee strength of 79,405 servicing to 94.36 lakhs of customers.

