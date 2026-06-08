Business News | Shyam Sunder Jindal-led BC Jindal Foundation Commits Rs 43 Crore in FY27 for Community Development

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 8: The BC Jindal Foundation, the social arm of the BC Jindal Group, led by Shyam Sunder Jindal, Promoter, BC Jindal Group, has announced an allocation of Rs 43 crore for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects across India in FY27. The funding will drive initiatives focused on healthcare, skill development, animal welfare, nutrition support, and community development.

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BC Jindal Group is broadening its footprint across Delhi, West Bengal, Haryana, Odisha, and Maharashtra through its Foundation. These efforts are expected to directly impact approximately 3 lakh people in FY26-27.

"The corporate social responsibility initiatives that we have undertaken so far and plan to further implement under the guidance of Shri Shyam Sunder Jindal in FY27 reflect our commitment towards sustainability. As a responsible organization, we will continue to expand our projects while complementing the Government of India's agenda of achieving Sustainable Development Goals by 2030," said a BC Jindal Group spokesperson.

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Out of the 43-crore allocation, Rs 16 crore is dedicated to healthcare programs designed to ensure affordable, accessible, and high-quality medical services, directly impacting 2 lakh people. Additionally, Rs 5 crore is allocated for skill development programs. This initiative not only achieved a commendable 70% placement rate in high-employability sectors but also delivered livelihood-oriented training to 1,600 youth from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Further, Rs. 7 crore is allocated for community infrastructure and development projects, Rs 8 crore for nutrition projects, Rs 4 crore for education programmes benefiting nearly 5,000 children, and Rs 3 crore towards animal welfare initiatives.

Founded in 1952, the BC Jindal Group, led by Shyam Sunder Jindal, Promoter, BC Jindal Group, is one of India's leading conglomerates and is engaged in a diverse portfolio of businesses that includes packaging films, energy & steel products.

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