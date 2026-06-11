Business News | Sidharth Uniyal Turns Pain Into Power With 4 Himalayan Summits in Just 5 Days

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 11: What began as a battle against injury has now turned into one of the most inspiring Himalayan endurance stories of the year. Sidharth Uniyal, popularly known as "BadKneesGuru," has successfully summited four Himalayan peaks above 6,000 meters in just 5 days and 5 hours, despite multiple knee surgeries, severe ligament damage, and a fresh injury just days before the expedition.

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Despite 3 ACL Surgeries and Severe Knee Damage, He Completes Rare Multi-Peak Himalayan Challenge Across Nepal

Executed in collaboration with TrekNomads and injury pain rehabilitation company, Granimals. The expedition titled "Project BadKnees" pushed the limits of physical and mental endurance across Nepal's most demanding trekking peaks -- all under extreme weather conditions, high-speed winds, freezing temperatures, and dangerous high-altitude terrain.

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The expedition included successful summits of:

- Nirekha Peak (6,159m) - May 11, 2026 at 9:08 AM

- Lobuche Peak (6,119m) - May 13, 2026 at 12:30 PM

- Island Peak (6,189m) - May 15, 2026 at 3:11 PM

- Mera Peak (6,476m) - May 16, 2026 at 2:07 PM

From the first summit to the final ascent, the mission was completed in just 5 days and 5 hours, making it a rare high-speed, multi-peak Himalayan climbing effort.

What makes the achievement extraordinary is Sidharth's physical condition. He has undergone three ACL surgeries, suffered severe meniscus and cartilage damage, and currently functions without an ACL in his left knee. Just 15 days before the expedition, he twisted his knee again, placing the entire mission at serious risk.

Despite the setbacks, Sidharth continued the expedition with relentless determination under the guidance of experienced Sherpas led by Pemba Tashi Sherpa and the TrekNomads team. A fifth planned summit, Pachermo Peak, had to be cancelled due to severe snowstorms and unsafe conditions.

Speaking after completing the expedition, Sidharth Uniyal said: "Most people are not limited by their injuries; they are limited by the fear they attach to them. Project BadKnees was about proving that setbacks do not define human potential. I want every person recovering from injuries, surgeries, or failures to believe that resilience can take you much further than fear ever will."

Known globally as BadKneesGuru, Sidharth is the co-founder of Granimals, a recovery and fitness platform that has helped more than 15,000 individuals across 60+ countries recover from injuries and regain confidence in movement and performance.

Speaking about the collaboration, Naveen Mallesh, Co-founder of TrekNomads, said: "This expedition was not just about climbing mountains; it was about inspiring people to rethink their limitations. Through our collaboration with Granimals, we are also building the 'Mountain Fit Assessment Program' to help trekkers and climbers prepare safely through physiotherapy evaluations, sports science-backed assessments, and customised fitness training before attempting high-altitude expeditions."

The collaboration between TrekNomads and Granimals is expected to create greater awareness around injury recovery, safe trekking practices, endurance preparation, and mental resilience among India's rapidly growing adventure community.

With Project BadKnees, Sidharth Uniyal has not only completed an extraordinary Himalayan feat but has also delivered a powerful message to millions -- that limitations are often created more by fear than by the body itself.

www.instagram.com/badkneesguru

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