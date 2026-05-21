Business News | Signature Global Launches 'Prive Iconic Tower' Furnished by Armani Casa at SPR, Gurugram; Eyes Rs 580 Crore Revenue

PNN

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 21: Signature Global Ltd has announced the launch of Prive Iconic Tower, an ultra-luxury residential development furnished by Armani/Casa, within its flagship township Cloverdale on Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), Gurugram.

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Developed in association with SEETU Kohli Homes, the project marks a significant step in Signature Global's expansion into the premium and luxury housing segment, with a focus on globally inspired design and low-density living.

The standalone tower comprises 72 exclusive residences, offering spacious 4-bedroom apartments with only two units per floor, designed to deliver privacy, space, and an elevated lifestyle experience. The development will feature exclusive private amenities, curated in alignment with Armani/Casa's global design philosophy.

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Prive Iconic Tower is part of SG SPR Estate, a 125-acre integrated township being developed along the Southern Peripheral Road--one of Gurugram's fastest-growing real estate corridors, supported by improving infrastructure and proximity to key commercial hubs.

The company expects to generate approximately ₹580 crore in revenue from the project.

According to the company, the project has received a strong response at launch, with a significant portion of the inventory already committed. The development has attracted interest from high-net-worth individuals, senior professionals, and business owners across North India, reflecting rising demand for branded and design-led residences in Gurugram.

A senior company spokesperson said:

"Prive Iconic Tower reflects our commitment to bringing globally benchmarked luxury living to Gurugram. Our collaboration with Armani/Casa and SEETU Kohli Homes allows us to offer a distinctive product that combines design excellence, exclusivity, and a premium living environment within a larger integrated ecosystem."

Pradeep Aggarwal, Chairman, Signature Global Ltd, added:

"With Prive Iconic Tower, we are introducing a truly differentiated offering in Gurugram's luxury housing market. As buyer preferences evolve, there is a clear shift towards low-density, design-led, and globally benchmarked living spaces. Our association with Armani/Casa and SEETU Kohli Homes reflects our vision to deliver an elevated lifestyle experience within a well-planned, large-scale ecosystem like SG SPR Estate."

With this launch, Signature Global continues to strengthen its presence in the high-value residential segment, leveraging strategic collaborations and prime locations to cater to evolving buyer preferences.

Media Contact

Signature Global LtdCorporate Office: Unit No. 101, Ground Floor, Tower-A, Signature Tower, South City-1, Gurugram, Haryana, 122 001

Corporate Phone: +91 124 4398 011Email: media@signatureglobal.in

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