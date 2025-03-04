NewsVoir

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 4: In line with the #BrighterLivesBetterWorld vision, Signify, the world leader in lighting, has brightened up 55 villages in Chhatarpur District, Madhya Pradesh under its 'Har Gaon Roshan' Corporate Social Responsibility program. Impacting over 70,000 lives, this initiative, empowers women safety, promotes tourism, enhances security, and socio-economic development through sustainable lighting solutions.

The project is executed in partnership with Haritika, NGO, which includes the installation of 2000 energy efficient LED streetlights, 700 solar home lighting system, and 100 solar streetlights across these tribal villages, ensuring the safety of the residents and tourists.

Nikhil Gupta, Head of Marketing, Strategy, Govt. Affairs & CSR - Signify, Greater India, shared his thoughts on this project, "At Signify, we believe in the transformative power of light to uplift lives. By installing sustainable lighting solutions in these villages, we aim to create a safer and more secure environment for everyone. This initiative reflects our dedication to leveraging the best of lighting technology for social impact, and we are honoured to play our part in brightening these tribal communities."

Signify (Euronext: LIGHT) is the world leader in lighting for professionals, consumers, and the Internet of Things. Our Philips products, Interact systems and data-enabled services, deliver business value and transform life in homes, buildings and public spaces. In 2023, we had sales of EUR 6.7 billion, approximately 32,000 employees and a presence in over 70 countries. We unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. We have been in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index since our IPO for seven consecutive years and have achieved the EcoVadis Platinum rating for four consecutive years, placing Signify in the top one percent of companies assessed. News from Signify can be found in the Newsroom, on X, LinkedIn and Instagram. Information for investors is located on the Investor Relations page.

