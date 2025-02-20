NewsVoir

Udalguri (Assam) [India], February 20: Signify, the global leader in lighting, has partnered with Foundation for Integrated Support and Solution (FISS) under its Jagmag Pathshala CSR initiative, successfully enhancing the lighting and ventilation infrastructure in 100 government schools across the Udalguri district, Assam. Under this project, Signify will install 2800 inverter-powered lights and 1400 ceiling fans, ensuring uninterrupted lighting and ventilation for over 10,000 students and educators.

The inauguration ceremony of the project was graced by Chief Guest Shri Pulak Patgiri, ACS, District Commissioner, Udalguri, Assam, appreciating this impactful initiative for uplifting the existing educational infrastructure.

Speaking about the initiative, Nikhil Gupta, Head of Marketing, Strategy, Government Affairs & CSR - Signify, Greater India, said, "Our CSR strategy reflects our brand purpose of unlocking the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. Through this meaningful collaboration with FISS, we are empowering young minds by creating an illuminated environment where the students can thrive. At Signify, we are committed to lighting up lives and driving positive change in communities across India."

Key project activities include the installation of inverter-powered LED lights and fans across 100 schools and organising capacity-building workshops to ensure long-term sustainability. The initiative also empowers communities by improving educational facilities and promoting sustainable energy adoption, aligning with Signify's commitment to quality education, sustainability, and community empowerment.

"Improving education in rural schools is important for India's social and economic development. We are proud to collaborate with Signify on this project, under their Jagmag Pathshala CSR initiative to transform educational spaces in Udalguri. This initiative has enhanced the classroom experience for students," said Pradip Hazarika, Director FISS.

Signify (Euronext: LIGHT) is the world leader in lighting for professionals, consumers, and the Internet of Things. Our Philips products, Interact systems and data-enabled services, deliver business value and transform life in homes, buildings and public spaces. In 2023, we had sales of EUR 6.7 billion, approximately 32,000 employees and a presence in over 70 countries. We unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. We have been in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index since our IPO for seven consecutive years and have achieved the EcoVadis Platinum rating for four consecutive years, placing Signify in the top one percent of companies assessed. News from Signify can be found in the Newsroom, on X, LinkedIn and Instagram. Information for investors is located on the Investor Relations page.

