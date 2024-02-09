SRV Media

New Delhi [India], February 9: The launch of IMPORTR.XYZ - SUPPLIER APP on 8th January 2024 marks a significant milestone in the realm of international trade. Designed to connect manufacturers with international buyers hungry for your products, this mobile application aims to streamline supplier management processes and promises a more efficient and seamless experience for manufacturers who wants to export.

Also Read | Chinese New Year 2024: Best Places To Witness the Spectacular Celebrations of Lunar New Year.

Why choose IMPORTR.XYZ? "Unlock a global market of 1 billion customers with IMPORTR.XYZ" By joining this platform, manufacturers gain access to a vast customer base, streamline their export processes and enjoy unparalleled efficiency and convenience. Serving as a key point of contact, IMPORTR.XYZ ensures a seamless experience as you expand globally.

Joining this platform means expanding horizons, reaching new markets and achieving international success. Put your products in the spotlight be ready for enquiries and engage potential customers worldwide. By listing products on the Mobile App, creating comprehensive product catalogues and enhancing listings with engaging product videos, manufacturers increase visibility and effectively engage potential customers, setting the stage for global success. Don't wait--let's make your products shine! IMPORTR.XYZ opens doors to business opportunities worldwide.

Also Read | Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Free Live Streaming Online, 1st ODI 2024: How To Watch SL vs AFG Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?.

IMPORTR.XYZ: YOUR PASSPORT TO GLOBAL TRADE

In an era where digital solutions are revolutionizing every industry, IMPORTR.XYZ emerges as a game-changer. Spearheaded by Pankaj Juneja's (CEO & Founder) visionary leadership, it is not just an app; it's a passport to seamless international commerce.

HOW IMPORTR.XYZ CAN CONTRIBUTE:

The vision behind IMPORTR.XYZ is to make it the number one app in India. The app is free, requires no registration and subscription fees. This platform empowers Indian manufacturers, contributing significantly to capture a larger share of the global market. With a concrete roadmap in place, IMPORTR.XYZ is poised to make a lasting impact, aligning with the vision of India's Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, to achieve a 5 trillion-dollar economy.

CALL TO ACTION:

It's time for action. Let's make IMPORTR.XYZ the anthem of every manufacturer, propelling India to the forefront of the global trade arena.

APP NAME: IMPORTR.XYZ - SUPPLIER APP

Overview - https://youtu.be/06QmksRk_-s

Live on: Google Play & IOS

Kindly Download APP Link https://www.IMPORTR.XYZ/app.php

GETTING STARTED: UNLOCK EXPORT OPPORTUNITIES WITH IMPORTR.XYZ. HAPPY EXPORTING!

Once downloaded, User can log in using their usual supplier details to embark on this exciting digital journey. Manufacturer's collaboration is instrumental in IMPORTR.XYZ success and this digital step will further strengthen partnership between supplier and IMPORTR.XYZ

Getting started is as easy as 1, 2, 3:

1. Complete Your KYS: Ensure your account is fully verified by completing the Know Your Supplier (KYS) process. This helps establish trust and security for everyone on the platform.

2. Showcase Your Products: Impress buyers with your dazzling offerings! Add your products to the IMPORTR.XYZ with details like Product name, Specifications, Image etc.

3. Get Matched with Buyers: Once your KYS is complete and products are listed, sit back and watch the magic unfold! You'll receive notifications about relevant export queries, allowing you to focus on business and expanding your global reach.

ABOUT SAANVI GROUP

With over 15 years in import-export, Saanvi Group simplifies global trade, ensuring reliability and customer satisfaction. Saanvi Impex India Private Limited, ISO 9001-2015 certified, operates from the USA to its Punjab-based Head Office in India, building lasting global partnerships and proudly being a member of FIEO.

In the fast-paced world of global business, visionaries emerge to lead the way and one name stands out prominently - Pankaj Juneja. As the Managing Director & Founder, with over two decades of experience in import and export, Juneja's leadership style is nothing short of revolutionary. Passionate about empowering businesses and individuals to thrive in the dynamic world of international trade, Juneja saw the challenges faced by both suppliers and buyers navigating complex regulations and limited reach. His vision led to the creation of a Start-up "IMPORTR.XYZ"

FRANCHISE OPPORTUNITIES:

IMPORTR.XYZ is seeking franchise partners to expand its reach. The franchise model offers entrepreneurial freedom, comprehensive support and real income potential, presenting an opportunity to become a Trade Titan aligned with your passion.

IMPORTR.XYZ FRANCHISE OFFER:

* Be Your Own Boss: Set your own schedule, run your own office and build a franchise that reflects your vision. No more working for someone else takes control of your destiny.

* Zero Franchise Fees: Start profitable from day one without the burden of upfront financial commitment. Focus your resources on building your business and achieving success.

* Comprehensive Support System: Leverage established network, expertise and the power of IMPORTR.XYZ. IMPORTR.XYZ's dedicated relationship manager and marketing assistance will empower you to grow.

* Real Income Potential: With Proven and Tested FOFO Business Model franchisee can Earn Rs2-5 Lakhs monthly and build a sustainable business with endless possibilities. Watch your income flourish as your global reach expands.

IMPORTR.XYZ - BUYER APP (COMING SOON)

Currently under development, the IMPORTR.XYZ - BUYER APP will empower wholesalers and buyers to import seamlessly from anywhere in the world, under their brand. With a minimum import value of 1 lakh rupees, this innovative solution demonstrates IMPORTR.XYZ's commitment to empowering individuals and businesses in the dynamic world of international trade.

Whether you are a seasoned supplier or a budding entrepreneur, IMPORTR.XYZ holds the key to unlock your global trade potential. Don't miss out on the opportunity to be a part of this global revolution--let Pankaj Juneja and IMPORTR.XYZ redefine your journey in the world of international trade!

FOR ANY QUERIES CALL TOLL-FREE NO 1800-20-3030-2

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)