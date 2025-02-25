BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], February 25: Simplilearn, a global leader in digital upskilling, is excited to announce the appointment of Shane Clem as Vice President of Strategic Partnerships. With over two decades of experience driving revenue growth, enhancing partner satisfaction, and securing high-impact partnerships, Shane will play a pivotal role in strengthening Simplilearn's collaborations with leading universities, institutions, and industry partners. Shane will lead Simplilearn and Fullstack Academy's partner management efforts in his new role, driving new business development and ensuring long-term, mutually beneficial collaborations. His expertise in relationship management and market expansion will contribute significantly to Simplilearn's ongoing mission of delivering exceptional digital learning experiences to professionals worldwide. Before joining Simplilearn, Shane managed Partnerships at Coursera, where he worked with universities to expand their online program portfolios. He also held leadership roles at Boundless Learning (formerly part of Pearson Online Learning Services) and Pearson, where he drove the growth of online degree and certificate programs in collaboration with University Partners. In the past, he led multi-site growth across 26 locations at EDMC-Brown Mackie College and managed a P&L of more than $200M at Everest University, delivering consistent year-over-year growth. He holds a Master of Arts in Organizational Leadership from the University of Phoenix and a Bachelor of Arts in Organizational Communications from the University of Central Florida. Mr. Krishna Kumar, Founder and CEO, Simplilearn, expressed, "We are thrilled to welcome Shane Clem to the Simplilearn team. Shane's extensive expertise in driving strategic partnerships, expanding into new markets, and optimizing operations will be crucial as we continue our growth and innovation journey. His leadership and forward-thinking vision will help us strengthen our global presence and enhance the value we deliver to our learners and partners." Shane Clem shared his excitement, stating, "I couldn't be more excited to join Simplilearn and contribute to its exceptional growth and innovation in the learning space. I look forward to collaborating with our partners to advance innovation, create value, and empower professionals to achieve their career goals through exceptional digital learning experiences."

Also Read | IndiGo To Operate Wide Body Boeing 787-9 Plane on Delhi-Bangkok Route From March 1.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)