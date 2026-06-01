Business News | Simpolo Foundation Opens Dialysis Centre in Morbi to Enhance Access to Affordable Kidney Care

PNN

Morbi (Gujarat) [India], June 1: Strengthening its commitment towards community healthcare and social welfare, Simpolo Foundation has launched a dedicated dialysis centre at Mayur Hospital, Morbi, with the installation of 6 advanced dialysis machines aimed at providing affordable and quality kidney care services to people from Morbi and nearby regions. Under the company's CSR initiative, Simpolo Foundation has sponsored the complete machinery cost for establishing the dialysis centre and is providing critical medical equipment support as part of its long-term healthcare and community development vision.

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The dialysis centre was inaugurated in the presence of Shri Kantibhai Amrutiya, Minister of State - Labour, Skill Development & Employment, as the Chief Guest. The event was also attended by Shri Thakarshi Bhai Aghara, Founder of Simpolo Group, and Shri Vishal Aditya Jadeja (Shri Vishal Bapa) as special guests.

The initiative has been undertaken in collaboration with B.T. Savani Kidney Hospital, which has been providing kidney disease treatment services for the last 24 years. The newly established dialysis centre at Mayur Hospital aims to make high-quality dialysis treatment accessible at affordable rates for patients from all sections of society without any discrimination based on caste or community.

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India is witnessing a rapid rise in chronic kidney disease (CKD) cases, largely driven by increasing diabetes, hypertension, lifestyle disorders, and lack of early diagnosis. Healthcare estimates suggest that nearly 2.2 lakh new patients develop end-stage renal disease (ESRD) every year in India, creating demand for more than 3.4 crore dialysis sessions annually across the country. Despite growing healthcare infrastructure, access to affordable dialysis treatment remains a major challenge for patients living in semi-urban and rural regions.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Jitendra Aghara, CMD of Simpolo Group, said, "At Simpolo, we strongly believe that industries must grow together with the communities around them. The idea behind supporting this dialysis centre came from understanding the urgent healthcare needs of the Morbi region, where many patients struggle to access regular dialysis treatment. Through Simpolo Foundation, we are committed to supporting healthcare infrastructure that creates meaningful and long-lasting impact for society. This initiative is not only about providing machines, but about bringing hope, accessibility, and dignity to patients and their families."

Gujarat has also seen a sharp increase in kidney-related illnesses over the last few years. According to recent healthcare data, dialysis procedures at government-run centres in Gujarat have more than doubled in the last five years, rising from approximately 2.73 lakh procedures in 2021-22 to over 5.61 lakh procedures in 2025-26, with more than 64,000 patients availing dialysis services this year alone. The state currently operates around 280 dialysis centres, while experts believe the actual burden is even higher when private healthcare facilities are included.

In regions like Morbi, many kidney patients often need to travel frequently to larger cities for regular dialysis treatment, creating financial, physical, and emotional stress for families. Healthcare initiatives such as the Simpolo Foundation Dialysis Centre help bridge this gap by bringing affordable and quality dialysis services closer to local communities and improving access to life-saving treatment.

In regions like Morbi, many kidney patients are often required to travel long distances multiple times a week for dialysis treatment, leading to financial strain, physical exhaustion, and emotional stress for families. The newly launched dialysis centre is expected to significantly reduce this burden by bringing quality treatment facilities closer to patients.

The dialysis centre initially started operations with 6 dialysis machines and is expected to benefit a large number of patients from Morbi and nearby areas. The initiative forms part of Simpolo Foundation's broader CSR vision focused on healthcare, education, and community welfare through sustainable and impactful social development projects.

The Morbi region was selected for this initiative due to its close association with Simpolo's operational ecosystem and workforce community. The project was conceptualized after identifying the growing requirement for accessible dialysis services and the positive long-term impact such healthcare infrastructure could create for local residents. Along with this, Saurashtra Kidney Research Institute has also provided an excellent example of service by providing a grant of Rs. 5 crores to the newly constructed Shitul Manju Patel Hospital in Rajkot. Sheetal Manju Patel Hospital will become the only transplant hospital in Saurashtra.

Simpolo Foundation has also stated that healthcare will continue to remain a key focus area under its CSR activities, and the organization will keep exploring opportunities to support similar healthcare and community welfare initiatives in other regions, wherever meaningful and sustainable impact can be achieved.

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