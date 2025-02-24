VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 24: In a move to change the face of flooring solutions in high-traffic spaces, Simpolo Tiles & Bathware has launched two game-changing collections--Alchimia and Venitto. Created exclusively for malls, airports, metro stations, public spaces, and commercial centres, these tiles guarantee extraordinary durability, visual excellence, and cutting-edge resistance features.

With POSH+ surface technology, these collections cater to architects, interior designers, and project managers looking for low-maintenance, high-performance surfaces. Whether for bathroom tiles, corridors, or vast public spaces, Alchimia and Venitto blend functionality with cutting-edge aesthetics.

Let's explore how Simpolo Tiles & Bathware's latest innovation is shaping the future of bathroom tile design and commercial flooring.

Built for High-Traffic Areas: Why Alchimia & Venitto Stand Out

When it comes to flooring solutions for high-footfall environments, durability and aesthetics must go hand in hand. Both Alchimia and Venitto collections by Simpolo Tiles & Bathware have been crafted to withstand intense pressure, continuous movement, and exposure to various elements.

Here's what makes them ideal for commercial spaces:

* POSH Surface Technology: Incorporating patented iM+ technology, the POSH surface offers superior stain resistance, scratch resistance, enhanced durability, and an anti-bacterial quality. This combination ensures a hygienic, aesthetically pleasing, and low-maintenance surface for a variety of applications.

* Advanced Anti-Skid Properties: Reduces the risk of slips and falls, making it ideal for bathroom tiles and public spaces.

* Heat and Fire Resistance: Prevents damage due to high temperatures, ensuring long-lasting performance.

* Impact & Frost Resistance: They can endure heavy loads and extreme weather conditions, making them perfect for outdoor applications.

* Chemical & Stain Resistance: Repels spills, oils, and cleaning agents, reducing maintenance costs.

These features make the Alchimia and Venitto collections the go-to choice for large-scale commercial projects where reliability, style, and efficiency matter.

Alchimia Collection is a Fusion of Strength and Artistry

The Alchimia collection is where craftsmanship meets technology. This range is an innovation-driven solution that integrates accent-coloured clay, resulting in homogeneous tiles with unmatched depth and durability.

Available Colours & Textures

The Alchimia collection is available in six rich shades for bathroom tiles and kitchen titles, giving designers flexibility for various commercial and residential projects:

* Alchimia Pearl - A soft, neutral tone for a timeless look.

* Alchimia Peach - Adds warmth and sophistication to modern spaces.

* Alchimia Graphite - A bold, charcoal-inspired shade for statement interiors.

* Alchimia Hazel - A natural, earthy tone for organic, minimalist spaces.

* Alchimia Leaf - A muted green hue, perfect for eco-friendly aesthetics.

* Alchimia Shell - Subtle, ocean-inspired elegance.

For added design possibilities, Alchimia also offers textured versions in all shades, including Raw Texture options, alongside decorative variants like Ritual Hazel and Tradition Leaf.

Versatile Tile Sizes for Custom Applications

Alchimia is available in multiple modular sizes to accommodate diverse architectural and design needs:

* 1198 x 2398 mm is a large format for commercial flooring.

* 1198 x 1798 mm is ideal for premium spaces.

* 1198 x 1198 mm is perfect for indoor flooring & walls.

* 598 x 1198 mm is versatile & adaptable.

* 198 x 198 mm & 58 x 250 mm can be great for bathroom tile design and accent walls.

Finish Options

* Matt - For subtle sophistication.

* Polished - Adds a reflective, high-end look.

Venitto Collection is the Modern Take on Terrazzo

Inspired by Venetian terrazzo, the Venitto collection brings a classic Italian aesthetic to modern architecture. Traditionally, terrazzo floors required complex installation and maintenance--but Venitto provides the same timeless elegance with a hassle-free, ready-to-use tile solution.

Colour Palette for Luxury Interiors

Venitto comes in six distinct shades, making it easy to match any design theme:

* Venitto Morning - A soft, sunrise-inspired beige.

* Venitto Sand - A warm, natural, sand-like shade.

* Venitto Monsoon - Cool, stormy grey tones.

* Venitto Beach - Light, coastal-inspired hues.

* Venitto Night - Deep, charcoal elegance.

* Venitto Mud - Earthy, rich brown for a rustic appeal.

Large Format & Superior Durability

Venitto tiles are built for expansive spaces, reducing grout lines and creating a seamless look:

* 800 x 3000 mm (Ideal for metro stations, malls, airports, and hotels).

* 1200 x 1800 mm (Perfect for offices, museums, and luxury spaces).

With iM+ and POSH technology, Venitto ensures ultra-low maintenance, high scratch resistance, and superior hygiene standards--ideal for high-traffic areas.

Why Architects & Designers Should Choose These Collections

The Alchimia and Venitto collections aren't just about durability--they offer aesthetic value, design flexibility, and advanced technology. Here's why they're a game-changer:

* Sustainability: Eco-friendly production processes with low-waste technology.

* Timeless Design: Inspired by classic materials but built for modern spaces.

* Ease of Maintenance: Reduces long-term upkeep costs, making it budget-friendly.

* Customisation: A wide range of sizes, finishes, and colours to match any design vision.

* Performance Beyond Residential Use: Perfect for commercial and public infrastructure projects.

The Future of Commercial Spaces with Simpolo Tiles & Bathware's Innovation

In the broader context of commercial and infrastructural design across India, Alchimia and Venitto open up a fresh perspective for architects, builders, and everyday individuals striving to strike the perfect balance between function, longevity, and visual flair. These collections invite designers to explore new possibilities, whether it's reimagining a bustling food court or outfitting the airy hallways of an IT park.

* One of the prime factors that drew significant attention was the cost-efficiency of these tiles when compared to conventional materials often used in high-traffic areas. Because of their robust composition and minimal upkeep, they offer savings on regular maintenance, cleaning, and routine touch-ups that tend to add up over time.In fact, many commercial property owners pointed out that these tiles could help them save substantial sums in the long run--especially beneficial for larger-scale developments running into multiple floors or sprawling retail complexes.

* Traditional stone-based flooring sometimes demands meticulous installation and sealing processes, which could lead to prolonged downtime and higher labour costs. In contrast, these new Simpolo Tiles & Bathware tiles cut down on installation intricacies without compromising on aesthetic refinement.

* The collections also showcase a thoughtful approach to regional climate variations, performing reliably in cooler regions and hotter destinations, allowing them to remain functional despite temperature shifts. This adaptability makes sure that commercial establishments--be it a large office building or a neighbourhood cafe--can maintain visual consistency across multiple locations without worrying about weather-induced wear.

* From the perspective of interior design, the understated yet impactful patterns allow each tile arrangement to blend with various architectural styles, making it easier to merge modern minimalism with a hint of artistic expression. Even individual homeowners contemplating renovations for extended hallways, lounge areas, or large balconies can find value in these collections because they reduce overall life-cycle costs while preserving a refined appearance.

In this sense, Alchimia and Venitto aren't merely about providing surfaces for heavy footfall; they are a long-term investment for anyone seeking beautiful yet hard-wearing flooring solutions.

Why Opt for Simpolo Tiles & Bathware's Recent Collection?

By launching Alchimia and Venitto, Simpolo Tiles & Bathware has once again positioned itself as a leader in the tile industry. These collections not only enhance durability but also redefine luxury in high-traffic environments.

With iM+ technology & POSH surface, advanced material engineering, and stunning designs, these tiles offer the perfect blend of style and practicality. Whether it's a corporate office, retail space, hotel lobby, or metro station, Alchimia and Venitto provide a long-lasting, visually stunning, and low-maintenance solution.

For those looking to elevate their spaces, Simpolo Tiles & Bathware's new Alchimia and Venitto collections deliver premium aesthetics without compromising on durability.

