NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 7: On the occasion of World Health Day, and in line with this year's theme "Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures," SIMS Hospital, Vadapalani, a leading centre for advanced healthcare services, launched 'Care Bears - Nurturing the Future', a citywide free paediatric health check-up program. This initiative is aimed at benefiting children under the age of five studying in Government Palvadi and Kindergarten schools across Chennai.

Also Read | KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 21.

The launch event was graced by Dr. Kalanidhi Veerasamy, Member of Parliament, who presided as the Chief Guest and officially inaugurated the program.

Speaking at the launch, Dr. Raju Sivasamy, Vice President, SIMS Hospital, said, "World Health Day serves as a reminder that the health of our youngest citizens must remain a top priority. Every child deserves access to quality preventive healthcare early in life. Through 'Care Bears', SIMS Hospital is proud to invest in a future where children are given the healthiest possible start. This program represents more than just a health check, it's our commitment to making preventive paediatric care accessible to all. Let this be a starting point for collective action - by families, institutions, and communities - to ensure no child is left behind when it comes to basic healthcare and well-being."

Also Read | Bangladesh National Cricket Team All-Rounder Nasir Hossain Returns to Competitive Cricket After Two-Year Ban Ends.

'Care Bears' is an initiative spearheaded by the Paediatrics Department at SIMS Hospital in collaboration with Government Palvadi and Kindergarten schools across Chennai. The program is designed to offer comprehensive paediatric care that includes regular screening, early diagnosis, nutritional guidance, and parent education.

As part of this outreach, a dedicated team of paediatricians and healthcare professionals from SIMS Hospital will conduct monthly visits to participating schools. Children aged 0-5 years will be screened for growth parameters including height, weight, developmental milestones, and cognitive and emotional wellbeing. Additional assessments will include checks for chest deformities, dental hygiene, sensory health such as vision and hearing, and overall physical wellness.

Beyond health assessments, Care Bears will also feature interactive awareness sessions for parents, focusing on the importance of early intervention and how to nurture a healthy child. These sessions aim to equip parents with the knowledge and confidence to make informed decisions about their child's health journey.

With a goal to impact 10,000 children by the end of 2025, SIMS Hospital reaffirms its commitment to preventive healthcare and community well-being - one child at a time.

For more details, please visit www.simshospitals.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)