Boston (Massachusetts) [US], November 16 (ANI/PRNewswire): SimSpace, the industry leader in military-grade cyber ranges, is announcing today the commercial availability of its upgraded SimSpace Cyber Force PlatformSM, expanding its footprint into a global market worth over USD 200 billion. To support rapid commercial growth and global expansion, SimSpace is expanding its executive leadership team and bolstering their offering by opening additional offices in the US, EMEA, and APAC.

During a period of unprecedented geopolitical risk, leading organizations can now use the same advanced technology as US national cyber defenders and global intelligence agencies. SimSpace can compress three years of attacks into 24 hours to ensure the highest levels of mission and defensive readiness.

The Russian war in Ukraine has fuelled a near 50 per cent increase in cyberattacks in the first half of 2022. Goldman Sachs predicts a Russian attack on US infrastructure could cost the economy up to USD 1 trillion. Businesses of national significance are seeking battle readiness for their cyber teams, and are using SimSpace's high-fidelity range capabilities to improve team and process performance, consolidate tools, and reduce costs.

The C-suite, board members, investors, shareholders, insurers, regulators, and audit committee members are grappling with the need for more concise quantifications of risk posture. Military-grade cyber ranges provide answers to those hard questions, and help businesses make USD 30 million dollar decisions about changes in key parts of their cyber spending. SimSpace is trusted by the US Government, critical national infrastructure, F2000 organizations, and global intelligence agencies. By deploying the SimSpace Cyber Force Platform, organizations have achieved a 30% reduction in cyber operational costs and a 40% reduction in breaches in their production environments.

"SimSpace works to continuously improve the security posture of organizations and governments worldwide," said William Hutchison, former US Cyber Command Leader and CEO of SimSpace. "Our Cyber Force Platform evolved from the requirements established by our US national cyber defenders and today drives a 48% time reduction to identify and remediate breaches, as well as a 56% improvement in cyber team retention to help businesses meet their financial objectives and regulatory requirements. We help executives, governments and security teams build world-class infrastructure and find solutions to highly complex cybersecurity challenges. The US government trusts SimSpace to protect their operations and personnel, thwarting sophisticated threat actors."

SimSpace Strengthens Executive Leadership Team

To keep pace with its rapid growth, SimSpace is strengthening its leadership team by tapping James Gerber and Ross Brewer as CFO and EVP. With over 60 years of combined cybersecurity experience, the executive team is well placed to drive growth and support the company's expansion.

- James Gerber, CFO - Gerber will lead SimSpace's business and financial operations to support global growth. He brings over 30 years of experience working with institutional investors, publicly listed companies, and capital equity markets. Prior to joining SimSpace, Gerber was the CFO for IronNet, the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation, and WorldStrides.

- Ross Brewer, EVP of EMEA and APJ - With a track record of advising governments, critical national infrastructure organizations, and public companies in every corner of the world, Brewer will lead SimSpace's international sales and operations for EMEA and APJ. Ross was previously Vice President of EMEA and APJ for AttackIQ and held sales leadership roles at LogRhythm and Symantec.SimSpace Expands Global Operations

As part of their international expansion efforts, SimSpace has added to their global footprint with locations in London, Maryland (U.S.), Prague, Munich, Dubai, Tokyo, Singapore, and Sydney to expand their global customer base, sales, and support operations.

SimSpace is the global leader in military-grade cyber ranges, founded by experts from U.S. Cyber Command and MIT's Lincoln Laboratory to respond to a new era of unprecedented cyber threat. The company's Cyber Force Platform enables the most sophisticated enterprises, governments, and critical national infrastructure organizations to find intelligence-driven answers to the most vexing security, governance, training, and cyber readiness questions. SimSpace provides high-fidelity cyber security simulations, training, and safe live-fire exercises previously only available to the U.S. Cyber Command and the world's most advanced intelligence agencies. Now, Fortune 2000 financial, retail, insurance, and other commercial markets can access nation-state level security capabilities to protect their critical assets, with an average reduction in cyber operational costs of 30% and a 40% reduction in breaches.

For more information: www.simspace.com.

All trademarks belong to their respective owners.

