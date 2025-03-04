NewsVoir

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 4: Simta Astrix excelled in redefining designs with its innovative building materials ranging from uPVC windows and doors, ABS doors, steel doors, system aluminium, and modular interior solutions at two prestigious expos--ACETECH in Bengaluru on October 18th-20th, 2024, and the Zak Doors & Windows Expo in New Delhi on December 5th-7th, 2024. As a renowned manufacturer of uPVC windows and doors, Simta Astrix brings the best to the market. They made their mark with high-quality products and launched their new line of modular uPVC interiors during these events. The design and setup of Simta Astrix's exhibition areas received much praise as attendees showed their love for how the quality and benefits of their products are showcased, and it made a focal point for many.

ACETECH is a premier platform with more than 4,000 exhibitors, attracting 8 Lakh plus visitors at their Bengaluru Expo. Among the array of displays, Simta Astrix stood out with its distinctive product line and also, notably, their introduction of uPVC modular kitchens, wardrobes, and TV units attracted an exciting response from architects, engineers, builders and developers alike. They received positive responses, with attendees browsing the brand's standout qualities, such as the durability and sturdiness of the frame, the lightweight design making the function smooth at ease, and their sleek aesthetics making the headlines at the event.

At the Zak Doors & Windows Expo, Simta Astrix once again presented their versatile range. This Expo, featuring 256 exhibitors and with over 30,000 registered attendees interested in the latest fenestration solutions for windows and doors, draws a specialized audience of fabricators, builders, designers and more. It proved to be the perfect venue for Simta Astrix's appealing offers and contribution to the construction industry.

Visitors at the Simta Astrix booths were especially impressed with the uPVC modular interior solutions, praising them as better alternatives for conventional wood interiors. They garnered significant attention with advantages like water resistance, lightweight, and durability. The attendees also appreciated the modern and elegant aluminium systems, crediting their slim interlocks and concealed fittings as standout features.

Simta's presence at ACETECH and Zak Expo was a phenomenal success. With invaluable feedback from the industry's best, ranging from individual clients to large-scale builders, these platforms allowed them to demonstrate their commitment to quality, sustainability, and customer satisfaction.

Simta Astrix continues to expand its footprint in the market. The success at ACETECH and Zak Doors & Windows Expo has cemented Simta Astrix's reputation as a trusted provider of top-notch, durable, and aesthetically pleasing building solutions. This recognition sets them apart and positions them as top choices for fabricators, architects, builders and developers seeking the best.

