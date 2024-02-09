NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 9: Singaperumal Koil in the southern outskirts of Chennai is silently transforming from a modest town into the city's next focal point for real estate development. Recognized as the emerging auto-rail hub, it hosts major industrial players such as Force, Mahindra, Renault-Nissan, BMW, Lear, along with IT giants like Zoho, Capgemini, Wipro, and Infosys, collectively contributing to a job market that exceeds 50,000 positions.

Also Read | Kriti Sanon’s Style File For ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ Promotions Was All About Looking Urban and Chic!.

Recent times have witnessed significant strides in Singaperumal Koil's infrastructure, with connectivity improvements taking center stage, laying the foundation for robust real estate growth. Here are key projects steering this transformation:

1. Singaperumal Koil Overpass: The proposed overpass, with an investment of Rs. 90.74 crore, connecting Guduvancheri to Singaperumal Koil, is currently on the verge of inauguration. This overpass aims to alleviate traffic congestion near the Singaperumal Koil Railway Crossing junction, benefiting commuters from Padappai and Oragadam. Anticipated commercial developments, including shopping complexes and malls, are expected to emerge, indirectly catalyzing residential development on both sides of the Oragaddam road.

Also Read | Delhi High Court Directs PWD To Prepare Fund Estimate for Hybrid Hearing Equipment in District Courts.

2. Chennai Peripheral Ring Road: The ambitious Chennai Peripheral Ring Road, spanning an impressive 133.38 kilometers with an estimated budget of Rs. 12,301 crore, is designed to connect Singaperumal Koil to key towns like Sriperumbudur, Tiruvallur, Tamaraipakkam, Periyapalayam, Puduvoyal, and Kattupalli. This strategic road network aims to streamline trade from the Mahabalipuram port to Ennore port, making it smoother, quicker, and easier for commuters who travel to outskirts of the city.

3. Guduvanchery-Chettipunyam Stretch: The recent road widening project on the 13.5 km-long Guduvanchery-Chettipunyam stretch of the Grand Southern Trunk (GST) Road, valued at Rs. 209 crore, has significantly reduced vehicular congestion. This widening initiative has set in motion major infrastructural developments, enhancing connectivity in the surrounding areas.

4. Grade Separator on the Vandalur-Walajabad Road: A grade separator on the Vandalur-Walajabad Road, directly connected to Singaperumal Koil and estimated at Rs. 26.64 crore, is set to further enhance connectivity in the region, contributing to smoother traffic flow.

5. Railway and Trade Connectivity: Singaperumal Koil, known as the auto-rail hub for automobile loading in the Chennai Division, plays a pivotal role in transporting essential automobile components across the country. The active participation of the Singaperumal Koil Railway Station establishes the area as a significant transport center, adding to its appeal for real estate development.

Real Estate Developments

The real estate terrain in Singaperumal Koil as a result of all these developments has experienced a threefold appreciation in the last decade. With these connectivity projects nearing fruition, the region is on track for a doubling of real estate prices within a year. Ample vacant land parcels in the locality is providing an opportune canvas for Singaperumal Koil to witness metropolitan city developments and evolve into a promising real estate hub, drawing the attention of investors, builders and developers keen on establishing standardized community societies to accommodate the expected surge in population in the coming years.

The locality is also witnessing new-age developments like plotted communities, where people are provided with the freedom to build their dream homes in a secured community with world-class amenities in contrary to the conventional ready-to-move-in spaces.

In essence, the connectivity progress in Singaperumal Koil is not merely a tale of infrastructural development; it's a narrative of sustainable growth, portraying a town on the cusp of a real estate renaissance.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)