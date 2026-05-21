Business News | Singapore to Host 5th World Conference on Multidisciplinary Research & Innovation in July 2026 (WCMRI-2026)

SMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 21: Singapore is set to host the 5th World Conference on Multidisciplinary Research & Innovation (5th WCMRI-2026) on July 24-25, 2026, bringing together leading academicians, researchers, innovators, and industry experts from around the world. Organized by Institute For Educational Research and Publication (IFERP), the conference will focus on the theme, "Crossing Boundaries: Multidisciplinary Research and Innovation for a Sustainable Future," highlighting the importance of interdisciplinary collaboration in addressing emerging global challenges.

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The two-day international conference aims to serve as a global platform for knowledge exchange, enabling participants to explore how multidisciplinary research and innovation can contribute to sustainable and impactful solutions across sectors. With increasing emphasis on integrated research ecosystems, 5th WCMRI-2026 seeks to strengthen collaboration between academia, industry, policymakers, and innovation communities.

The conference will feature a wide range of SDG-focused discussions and technical sessions aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including SDG 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 16, and 17, reflecting a comprehensive commitment to sustainable development. Key focus areas include innovations in global health systems, education and social transformation, entrepreneurship and innovation ecosystems, artificial intelligence and emerging technologies, and policy frameworks for sustainable futures.

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Organizers stated that the event reflects the growing importance of multidisciplinary approaches in shaping resilient, inclusive, and future-ready societies. The conference is expected to attract delegates, researchers, institutional representatives, and industry professionals from multiple countries, reinforcing Singapore's position as a global destination for international academic conferences and research collaboration.

An esteemed panel of international speakers and academic leaders will participate in the conference, including Dr. Xavier Gopi, Assoc. Prof. Ts. Dr. Aidi Ahmi, Prof. Dr. Siva Mahendran, Prof. Dr. Sapto P. Putro, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Saleh Hamed Mohammed Al-Brashdi, and Assoc. Prof. Dr. Zhyldyzai Ozbekova, among others.

In addition to research presentations, 5th WCMRI-2026 will provide publication opportunities in SCIE, Scopus, and Web of Science indexed journals, supported through author services such as editing, proofreading, presubmission peer review, plagiarism check, formatting & artwork editing, journal submission, and publication support.

About WCMRI

The World Conference on Multidisciplinary Research & Innovation (5thWCMRI-2026) is an international platform dedicated to advancing cross-disciplinary research and fostering innovation that addresses real-world challenges. By bringing together global experts, researchers, and practitioners, WCMRI promotes collaborative dialogue and actionable insights aligned with sustainable development goals.

For more information, visit: WCMRI-2026

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